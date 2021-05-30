Adv.
Paris Hilton: Love you so much my best friend for life

Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton shared a loved-up post

By Glamsham Bureau
Paris Hilton calls beau Carter Reum her twin flame | pic courtesy: instagram
Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life, on Sunday.

Paris also said that knowing Reum has changed her world for the better.

Paris posted a video collage featuring the couple on Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiance! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side…

“So many more places to go and discover together. I love you so much my best friend for life.”

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

