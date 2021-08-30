Priyanka Chopra calls herself a ‘snack’!

- Advertisement -

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a cheeky picture with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas and called herself a “snack”.

Priyanka shared the picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen wearing a black and red bikini. Nick is seen shirtless and wearing black swimming trunks.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker is seen using a fork and a knife on Priyanka’s derriere as she smiles at the camera.

“Snack,” she wrote as the caption along with a fork and knife emoji.

Priyanka has returned back to the US. She was in London shooting for her upcoming series, ‘Citadel’.

Helmed by ‘Avengers’ makers Joe and Anthony Russo, ‘Citadel’ is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.