Priyanka Chopra sets the mercury soaring with bikini picture

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a latest photograph she has shared on social media clad in an itsy-bitsy bikini.

Priyanka posted the picture flaunting her svelte figure on Instagram, where she is seen sunbathing in a black and red bikini.

- Advertisement -

She chose big framed white sunglasses to complete her look. The sun rays falling on her skin adds an extra touch of golden glow.

“Sundays like this tho…” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

- Advertisement -

The 39-year-old actress also shared a cheeky picture along with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was in London last week as she was busy shooting for the upcoming series ‘Citadel’.

- Advertisement -

Helmed by ‘Avengers’ makers Joe and Anthony Russo, ‘Citadel’ is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

–IANS

dc/kr