Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya collaborates with Blackpink’s Lisa for a brand campaign

Priyanka Chopra recently resumed her work for an upcoming brand campaign. It was also revealed that she is collaborating with the popular singer Lisa from the girl group, Blackpink.

Priyanka Chopra took a break from her work after she and Nick Jonas were blessed with a baby girl. She recently resumed her work for an upcoming brand campaign. It was also revealed that she is collaborating with the popular singer Lisa from the girl group, Blackpink.

A series of pictures of Priyanka Chopra recently surfaced online creating a buzz among the fans as the actor looked ravishing while shooting for the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. She can be seen sporting a stunning black outfit with a snake-shaped necklace and her hair tied loosely in a bun. JC Babin, one of the brand associates recently shared these pictures online and penned a note revealing how he spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting with Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink’s Lisa for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign.

The post read, “We spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting and celebrating @priyankachopra and @lalalalisa_m, for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. Priyanka is a long time friend of mine, first in @tagheuer times and now as @bulgari global Brand Ambassador. She has a contagious energy and optimism, multifaceted cultural and societal interests, an immense 7th Art talent and a passion for beautiful arts and sophisticated craftsmanship, with a deep knowledge of Jewelry. She truly mirrors Bvlgari excellence, ethical, estethical and human values and we are proud and honoured to collaborate with her. #proudofyou, #priyankaroma, #starsinbvlgari, @germanlarkin”

Another video captioned, “ Last week our global ambassador Lalisa spent a few days in Roma discovering the city as well as the art of high Jewelry not to mention the shooting of @bulgari 2022 Brand Campaign. She will be the hero of this campaign together with @zendaya, @priyankachopra and a new amazing European celebrity still to be disclosed. Surprise surprise…. #lalisaromana, @lalalalisa_m, #starsinbvlgari, @bulgari, #magnificentromanhighjeweler”

