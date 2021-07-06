Rumer Willis flaunts figure in swimsuit

Adv.

Actress Rumer Willis has clapped back at trolls who tagged her as too skinny, with a picture dressed in a swimsuit. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a picture sporting a black thong bathing suit, reports aceshowbiz.com. The 32-year-old beauty was seen standing next to a pool and looking over her shoulder with her hands on her head.

“Mom’s Red Bull always trying to steal my thunder…,” she wrote alongside the image.

In the comment section, many of her fans shared their thoughts on her bikini body.

Adv.

One fan said: “Nothing can steal anything from you especially not Red Bull, everything is just trying to be a part of your thunder!”

Another wrote: “Perfect shape.”

One called her a “beautiful and amazing woman”.

Adv.

Her vacation photo came just four days after Rumer fired back at haters who said she was “too skinny”.

The actress said that a “weird angle” made her look “smaller” than she normally does.

“It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life,” she had said.