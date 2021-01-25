Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Salma Hayek looks fiery hot in monokini post

Salma Hayek relaxes in an over-water hammock flaunting her curves looks fiery hot in monokini

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

At 54, age is just a number for Salma Hayek. The Hollywood star continues to grab ’em by the eyeballs’ on social media, scorching in a fiery red monokini in her new Instagram post.

In the image, Salma relaxes in an over-water hammock flaunting her curves in swimsuit and accentuating the impact with designer shades.

“#sundayvibes,” Salma captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma will next be seen in “The Eternals”, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDownloading WhatsApp not mandatory: Delhi HC on new policy
Next articleRyan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Salma Hayek talks of her 'wild wild waist'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of her 1999 film Wild Wild West,...
Read more
News

Salma Hayek promises age-defying stunts in her next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) At 54, Hollywood diva Salma Hayek says she has pulled off the best stunts of her career in her...
Read more
News

Salma Hayek slays it in black bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood diva Salma Hayek looked every inch stunning flaunting her hourglass body in a black bikini.  Hayek on Tuesday night posted two pictures on Instagram....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021