Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Salma Hayek shares her version of pole dance

Hollywood diva Salma Hayek shared a funny version of pole dance – that too, after having a hotdog!

By Glamsham Editorial
Salma Hayek's version of pole dance
Los Angeles, Feb 20: Hollywood diva Salma Hayek has shared a funny version of pole dance – that too, after having a hotdog!

In a boomerang video Salma has posted on Instagram. she is seen standing on a stool, holding on to a pole. She is seen dressed in black T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

“My version of pole dancing after eating a hotdog with jalapeno,” she wrote alongside the video.

Salma’s latest release is the digitally released film “Bliss”, a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson, and directed by Mike Cahill.

The film narrates the story of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

Glamsham.com - © 2021