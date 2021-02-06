ADVERTISEMENT
Shakira’s new red hairdo gives us major 90s vibes

Shakira is driving the Internet crazy with her epic transformation and it looks absolutely amazing.

By Omkar Padte
Shakira's new red hairdo gives us major 90s vibes (Pic Courtesy; Twitter)
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker surprised her fans on Friday (February 5) as she showed off her newly dyed red hair on social media giving us major 1999 vibes.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old singer posted a stunning selfie which is totally reminiscent of the shade she rocked back in the 90s for her ‘MTV Unplugged’ album, per Billboard.

“Voilà!” Shakira simply captioned the photo, revealing her bright red locks.

Shakira Instagram post

She also posted a video in which the Canadian star admitted that she intended to try something different. “Surprise!” she captioned the clip.

“The idea was that it would be more pink,” Shakira said in Spanish while her latest single ‘Girl Like Me,’ a collaboration with the Black Eyes Peas played in the background, per E! News.

“But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense.”

Shakira’s new look comes just days after she celebrated her 44th birthday on Feb 2.

The post soon went viral as many fans flocked to praise the multi-talented performer for her new look.

“Redkira is back!!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “MTV Unplugged vibes.”

“My heart just stopped,” gushed a fan.

Another noted: “I’m in love with your new look.”

The star recently made headlines after she sold the music publishing rights of all 145 of her tracks to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, reports People.

