How sister Kim Kardashian promotes Kendall’s tequila brand in tiny bikini

By Glamsham Bureau
Kim Kardashian | pic courtesy: instagram
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves in a sea green bikini posing alongside a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila label to promote the brand. Kim shared a string of pictures on Instagram.

“Supportive Sister 818,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 4.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Kim revealed she is a bigger workaholic than her mother Kris Jenner.

She said she can continue discussing work even when Kris switches off her role from manager to mom and has a drink.

“I’m a workaholic, I can talk work way more than she can,” said Kim, on her work relationship with Kris as guests on Idris and Sabrina Elba’s audio show.

The mother-daughter duo talked about their experiences in life, business, family, and their television show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

