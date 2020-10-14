Advtg.
Hollywood Dialogues

Amazon Prime Video ‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer: Rachel Brosnahan’s powerful dialogues

'I’m Your Woman' trailer has been released and it stars Rachel Brosnahan as a mom on the run.

By Omkar Padte
Amazon Prime Video'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues
Advtg.

‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer has been released and it stars Rachel Brosnahan as a mom on the run.

Amazon Prime Video shares the first official trailer for the crime drama on Tuesday, featuring the Emmy-winning ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress as Jean, a wife and new mother whose husband, Eddie (Bill Heck), is a thief.

Set in the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ follows the story of Jean, who is forced to run away with her infant child after Eddie betrays his partners. She is helped by Cal (Arinze Kene) and Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), a man and woman who inspire her to fight back against her pursuers.

Advtg.

The adventure drama film is being directed by Julia Hart (Miss Stevens, Fast Color), who co-wrote the screenplay with Jordan Horowitz.

According to IndieWire, ‘I’m Your Woman’ will release at the upcoming AFI Fest, and Amazon has released the first trailer ahead of the film’s festival debut.

Here is the official synopsis by AFI Fest: “Suburban housewife Jean (Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinze Kene) is tasked with the job of keeping them safe.”

Advtg.

“After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood, family, and what it takes to claim your life as your own.”

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September, Hart said that the film’s ’70s setting reflects on the challenges women still face with today.

“The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the ’70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist,” she said.

Advtg.

“It’s such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world,” she added of Jean being on the run. “I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up.”

‘I’m Your Woman’ is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 12
“Hey, I’m not gonna be home tonight… it’d be all right” – Bill Heck
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 13
“Who the hell is Cal? Where is Eddie?” – Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 14
“Yes, I know what Eddie is” – Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 15
“Everyone’s looking and they’re looking for you too” – Arinze Kene
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 16
“You’re not to talk to anyone” – Arinze Kene
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 17
“I’ve never been on my own” – Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 18
“I’m Terry, Cal’s wife” – Marsha Stephanie Blake
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 19
“Why did Art show me how to use a gun?” – Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 20
“I just thought you should be prepared for what comes next” – Marsha Stephanie Blake
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 21
“What comes next?” – Rachel Brosnahan
Amazon Prime Video 'I'm Your Woman' trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's powerful dialogues 22
“This is no place for a child” – Rachel Brosnahan
Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Aly Goni loved how Sidharth Shukla supported Jasmin Bhasin in Immunity task

Related Articles

News

Kalyani Priyadarshan opens up on shooting sans ‘comfort crew’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South star Kalyani Priyadarshan says she found it liberating to work on her upcoming Tamil film amidst pandemic without her comfort crew.
Read more
News

Pankaj Tripathi shocked to see ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ craze in UK

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi was pleasantly surprised to see fans of the popular web series Mirzapur in the UK. "I...
Read more
News

Malayalam comedy 'Halal Love Story' about a religious group out making a film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The upcoming Malayalam film, Halal Love Story, is about the co-existence of two sets of diverse people portrayed in a...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks