Amazon Prime Video ‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer: Rachel Brosnahan’s powerful dialogues

‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer has been released and it stars Rachel Brosnahan as a mom on the run.

Amazon Prime Video shares the first official trailer for the crime drama on Tuesday, featuring the Emmy-winning ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress as Jean, a wife and new mother whose husband, Eddie (Bill Heck), is a thief.

Set in the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ follows the story of Jean, who is forced to run away with her infant child after Eddie betrays his partners. She is helped by Cal (Arinze Kene) and Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), a man and woman who inspire her to fight back against her pursuers.

The adventure drama film is being directed by Julia Hart (Miss Stevens, Fast Color), who co-wrote the screenplay with Jordan Horowitz.

According to IndieWire, ‘I’m Your Woman’ will release at the upcoming AFI Fest, and Amazon has released the first trailer ahead of the film’s festival debut.

Here is the official synopsis by AFI Fest: “Suburban housewife Jean (Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinze Kene) is tasked with the job of keeping them safe.”

“After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, ‘I’m Your Woman’ is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood, family, and what it takes to claim your life as your own.”

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September, Hart said that the film’s ’70s setting reflects on the challenges women still face with today.

“The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the ’70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist,” she said.

“It’s such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world,” she added of Jean being on the run. “I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up.”

‘I’m Your Woman’ is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Hey, I’m not gonna be home tonight… it’d be all right” – Bill Heck

“Who the hell is Cal? Where is Eddie?” – Rachel Brosnahan

“Yes, I know what Eddie is” – Rachel Brosnahan

“Everyone’s looking and they’re looking for you too” – Arinze Kene

“You’re not to talk to anyone” – Arinze Kene

“I’ve never been on my own” – Rachel Brosnahan

“I’m Terry, Cal’s wife” – Marsha Stephanie Blake

“Why did Art show me how to use a gun?” – Rachel Brosnahan

“I just thought you should be prepared for what comes next” – Marsha Stephanie Blake

“What comes next?” – Rachel Brosnahan

“This is no place for a child” – Rachel Brosnahan