Amazon Prime Video ‘Wayne’ Trailer: Mark McKenna’s powerful dialogues

‘Wayne’ trailer has been released and its awesome.

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for ‘Wayne’, the hit YouTube Red series which debuted in January 2019.

Fans have been asking for a second season ever since Season 1 debuted on Youtube which garnered rave reviews from critics at the same time.

‘Wayne’ is one of those shows that brought some huge numbers to YouTube. The first episode alone surpassed over 10 million views in less than a week.

The gritty comedy focuses on the titular character (Mark McKenna), a young boy who just wants to do the right thing. Del (Ciara Bravo) is his girlfriend with a family who doesn’t like Wayne. Together, they set out on a crazy road trip to Florida to try to recover a car that was stolen from Wayne’s father before he died. Along the way they get to know each other as all sorts of bloody violent mayhem follows wherever they go.

The new show also features Jon Champagne, Jamie Champagne, Francesco Antonio, James Earl, Joshua J. Williams, Dean Winters, and Mike O’Malley.

The series premieres November 6 on Amazon Prime.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Yellow cookies are as weird as you look” – Ciara Bravo

“I like cookies” – Mark McKenna

“My name is Dell and it ain’t short for nothing so don’t ask” – Ciara Bravo

“Your mind that prick ran off with it. Get my dad’s car back” – Mark McKenna

“What did I tell you if I see my f**kin daughter…?” – Dean Winters

“This whole time it wasn’t even about the car. It was about your f**kin mother” – Ciara Bravo

“So we’re doing this” – Mark McKenna