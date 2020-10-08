‘Buddy Games’ trailer: Josh Duhamel’s funny dialogues

Advtg.

‘Buddy Games’ trailer is here and it’s wild and hilarious.

Saban Films has released the first trailer for Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut ‘Buddy Games’.

Duhamel, 47, pulls double duty as the first-time director and star in te upcoming no-holds-barred comedy.

‘Buddy Games’ follows six lifelong friends who reunite in order to take part in a crazy contest where participants compete for a chance to win $150,000.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After six lifelong friends have a five year falling out, Bob (Duhamel), aka “The Bobfather”, reunites his pals for the Buddy Games, an insane competition of absurd physical and mental challenges with the chance to win a $150,000 pot. Now all bets are off, as the determined dude’s fight, claw, and party for the big bucks.”

The comedy film also features Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson, and Neal McDonough.

During an interview with People, the Transformers star said that he “wasn’t afraid to ask” for Shepard’s advice on directing “when I needed it.”

“I knew that the only way I would find the perfect project to direct was if I wrote it myself, and what made this project even better was the fact that Buddy Games wasn’t a new concept for me,” says Duhamel. “For many years, my friends and I have had an annual weekend of games and debauchery — everything from classic ping pong competitions to naked paintball.”

He, Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz went to work on writing a script “based on the shenanigans that my buddies and I have done for over 20 years,” says Duhamel.

“I wanted it to be shocking, I wanted it to make people curl over with laughter and I wanted people to think, ‘I can’t believe they actually went there,'” he added.

“But I also wanted the humor to be grounded in reality, and the reality is that this story is both inspired by and about real lifelong friendships.”

“I’m excited, yet slightly nervous to give people a glimpse inside my twisted mind,” he joked.

Buddy Games is set for release on November 24th.

We have some funny dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Last time I was here I was getting wheeled out on a stretcher” – Dan Bakkedahl

“Throughout history humans had a primal instinct to compete, to dominate” – Josh Duhamel

“And through these battles an unexpected camaraderie was born” – Josh Duhamel

“This is a story about my group of friends” – Josh Duhamel

“All right boys! Here we go… the buddy games are back. We’re gonna play for 150000 bucks” – Josh Duhamel

“We’ll play your high-stakes **** but that was not easy to scrape up” – Nick Swardson

“I gave Obama a hand job for thirty dollars” – Nick Swardson

“Get a girl to buy you a drink” – Josh Duhamel

“Is it injured? Because it doesn’t feel good” – Dax Shepard

“Enter the dragon” – Josh Duhamel

“He sensed his fear” – Dan Bakkedahl