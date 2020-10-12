‘Come Away’ trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo’s powerful dialogues

Advtg.

‘Come Away’ trailer has been released and it does seemingly look like a typical fairytale.

Relativity Media has unveiled the official trailer for the forthcoming fantasy drama film and is now planning to release the film in theaters and on VOD.

‘Come Away’ features a unique take on the origin stories of popular fictional characters Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

The film, penned by Marissa Kate Goodhill, looks like a typical Disney fairy-tale movie showing magic and exotic locations. The difference is, the film features black actors playing important characters and it is not a Disney movie.

‘Come Away’ follows the story of iconic fairy tale characters Peter and Alice, as a sibling pair who escape into a world of fantasy after their parents are struck by tragedy as their oldest sibling dies. Now, is up to Alice and Peter to help their parents overcome the tragedy.

‘Come Away’ stars Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo, with newcomers Keira Chansa as young Alice before Wonderland and Jordan A. Nash as Peter before he becomes Peter Pan.

Directed by Brenda Chapman, who earned an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for ‘Brave’, the film also features Anna Chancellor, Derek Jacobi, Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Clarke Peters, and David Gyasi.

‘Come Away’ is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2020.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Every child has a fairy born just for them” – Angelina Jolie

“Tinker’s bell was born for you” – Angelina Jolie

“She’s in a hurry to grow up. He dreams of exploring new lands” – David Oyelowo

“Who are these dirty vagabonds and what have they done with my children?” – Angelina Jolie

“This is the untold story of a brother and sister. Two kindred adventurers.” – David Oyelowo

“Peter, don’t let life take you down. You just keep floating above it” – David Oyelowo

“We can all use a little extra carriage” – Angelina Jolie