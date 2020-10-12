Advtg.
Hollywood Dialogues

‘Come Away’ trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo’s powerful dialogues

'Come Away' trailer has been released and it does seemingly look like a typical fairytale.

By Omkar Padte
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues (Pic Courtesy: dailytimes)
Advtg.

‘Come Away’ trailer has been released and it does seemingly look like a typical fairytale.

Relativity Media has unveiled the official trailer for the forthcoming fantasy drama film and is now planning to release the film in theaters and on VOD.

‘Come Away’ features a unique take on the origin stories of popular fictional characters Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

Advtg.

The film, penned by Marissa Kate Goodhill, looks like a typical Disney fairy-tale movie showing magic and exotic locations. The difference is, the film features black actors playing important characters and it is not a Disney movie.

‘Come Away’ follows the story of iconic fairy tale characters Peter and Alice, as a sibling pair who escape into a world of fantasy after their parents are struck by tragedy as their oldest sibling dies. Now, is up to Alice and Peter to help their parents overcome the tragedy.

‘Come Away’ stars Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo, with newcomers Keira Chansa as young Alice before Wonderland and Jordan A. Nash as Peter before he becomes Peter Pan.

Advtg.

Directed by Brenda Chapman, who earned an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for ‘Brave’, the film also features Anna Chancellor, Derek Jacobi, Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Clarke Peters, and David Gyasi.

‘Come Away’ is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2020.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 1
“Every child has a fairy born just for them” – Angelina Jolie
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 2
“Tinker’s bell was born for you” – Angelina Jolie
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 3
“She’s in a hurry to grow up. He dreams of exploring new lands” – David Oyelowo
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 4
“Who are these dirty vagabonds and what have they done with my children?” – Angelina Jolie
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 5
“This is the untold story of a brother and sister. Two kindred adventurers.” – David Oyelowo
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 6
“Peter, don’t let life take you down. You just keep floating above it” – David Oyelowo
'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 7
“We can all use a little extra carriage” – Angelina Jolie
Advtg.
Previous article‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ release date announced
Next articleCarlton Chapman was like younger brother, says IM Vijayan

Related Articles

Latest News

Angelina Jolie: Separated from Brad Pitt for wellbeing of family

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has finally opened up about the reason behind splitting from actor Brad Pitt, saying she separated for the well-being of her family.
Read more
Latest News

Angelina Jolie: Fight for human rights, equality universal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Angelina Jolie says the ongoing fight for "human rights and equality" in the US should be viewed as "one fight" taking place across the world.
Read more
Latest News

Angelina Jolie: Discrimination cannot be tolerated

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie feels discrimination and impunity cannot be justified in any way, and says she hopes people in the US...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 8

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 9

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 10

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

'Come Away' trailer: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo's powerful dialogues 10

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks