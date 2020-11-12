Advtg.
Hollywood Dialogues

Disney+ ‘Black Beauty’ trailer: Mackenzie Foy’s powerful dialogues

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Black Beauty featuring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet

By Omkar Padte
Disney+'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

‘Black Beauty’ trailer is out now and it looks promising.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama film featuring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet in the lead.

The new film is a reimagining of Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel of the same name and follows the story of a young girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy) who forms an unbreakable bond with a wild, untamable horse named Beauty (voiced by Kate Winslet).

Advtg.

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘Black Beauty’: “This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

Written and directed by Ashley Avis, the film also stars Fern Deacon, Claire Forlani, Ian Glen, and Calam Lynch. Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters, and Jon Brown served as executive producers.

‘Black Beauty’ premieres on Disney+ on November 27th.

Advtg.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 1
“I don’t need your sympathy uncle John” – Mackenzie Foy
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 2
“She’s just angry. She was rounded up and taken away from her family” – Ian Glen
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 3
“I heard you lost your family too” – Mackenzie Foy
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 4
“You really are beautiful… that’s what I’ll call you… Black Beauty” – Mackenzie Foy
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 5
“You’ve gotten closer to that philly in days than I have in weeks” – Ian Glen
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 6
“You’re my family, you know that right” – Mackenzie Foy
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 7
“If I fought for every horse I’d ever loved, I’d have a hundred of them” – Ian Glen
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 8
“I don’t want a hundred horses… I just want one” – Mackenzie Foy
Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya gets into intense fight with Pavitra Punia, as he wants Aly Goni to become the next captain
Next articleALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club announce their upcoming show ‘Crashh’, featuring Zain Imam

Related Articles

Latest News

'Percy Jackson' author slams film versions

Glamsham Editorial - 0
"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan has slammed the film adaptations of his popular novels, and called them a "mess".
Read more
News

Sushmita Sen teases powerful comeback with ‘Aarya’

Omkar Padte - 0
Sushmita Sen is set to make her acting comeback, and she has shared the first glimpse of her fierce avatar in the...
Read more
News

FIVE FEET APART to hit the screens on Friday!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
FIVE FEET APART talks about Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) who is of seventeen-year-old: she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friend. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Nikki Tamboli expresses her anger towards Jaan Kumar Sanu for getting influenced easily

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli expresses her anger towards Jaan Kumar...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Its hard to find friends that will tell you the truth even when it hurts, and that’s exactly what outspoken Nikki Tamboli told her close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu about his attitude in the Bigg Boss.
Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 9

Channel 7 loses big due to Virat Kohli's absence: Aus media

Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as 'Without Me' hits a billion views

Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as ‘Without Me’ hits a billion...

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma &...

Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 10

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day

Disney+ 'Black Beauty' trailer: Mackenzie Foy's powerful dialogues 11

MI were disciplined, that's why we won IPL: Rohit Sharma

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks