Disney+ ‘Black Beauty’ trailer: Mackenzie Foy’s powerful dialogues

‘Black Beauty’ trailer is out now and it looks promising.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming drama film featuring Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet in the lead.

The new film is a reimagining of Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel of the same name and follows the story of a young girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy) who forms an unbreakable bond with a wild, untamable horse named Beauty (voiced by Kate Winslet).

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘Black Beauty’: “This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

Written and directed by Ashley Avis, the film also stars Fern Deacon, Claire Forlani, Ian Glen, and Calam Lynch. Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters, and Jon Brown served as executive producers.

‘Black Beauty’ premieres on Disney+ on November 27th.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“I don’t need your sympathy uncle John” – Mackenzie Foy

“She’s just angry. She was rounded up and taken away from her family” – Ian Glen

“I heard you lost your family too” – Mackenzie Foy

“You really are beautiful… that’s what I’ll call you… Black Beauty” – Mackenzie Foy

“You’ve gotten closer to that philly in days than I have in weeks” – Ian Glen

“You’re my family, you know that right” – Mackenzie Foy

“If I fought for every horse I’d ever loved, I’d have a hundred of them” – Ian Glen

“I don’t want a hundred horses… I just want one” – Mackenzie Foy