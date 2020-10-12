‘Everybodys Talking About Jamie’ trailer: Max Harwood’s powerful dialogues

Advtg.

‘Everybodys Talking About Jamie’ is being adapted into a movie and fans of the well-received musical are excited about it.

The film, based on the documentary, ‘Jamie: Drag Queen at 16,’ follows the story of a 16-year-old teenager named Jamie, who has vivid dreams of becoming a drag queen and his mother Margaret who supports him.

The documentary reportedly inspired Tom MacRae to write ‘Everybodys Talking About Jamie,’ a much-loved musical, which first hit the stage in 2017, and now Jamie’s story is coming in movie form.

The two-minute-long trailer sees Jamie New, played by Max Harwood, sitting in a classroom where he reveals his hopes of becoming a performer to his class teacher.

Unfortunately, his hopes of becoming a drag queen aren’t easy-peasy, as the trailer touches upon Jamie’s strained relationship with his dad and his mother who supports him in chasing his dreams, despite both the school and other kids getting in his way.

According to reports, the production received critical acclaim, including nominations for Best New Musical, Best Actor In A Musical, and Outstanding Achievement In Music at the Oliviers.

The Twentieth Century Studios film, which has been in the works for a while also stars Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar, Sam Bottomley, Sharon Horgan and, Richard E. Grant in key roles.

‘Everybodys Talking About Jamie’ is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who directed the original stage show, with Tom MacRae writing the screenplay.

The film is set to be released on 26 February 2021.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“This is your last careers lesson. So, does anyone have a realistic career plan?” – Sharon Horgan

“A performer” – Max Harwood

“For a minute there, I’d such high hopes for you” – Sharon Horgan

“What is wrong with our boy?” – Ralph Ineson

“You remember, when we was little, and we used to play dress up” – Max Harwood

“Well, for me, that’s a game I don’t want to stop playing” – Max Harwood

“I’m done with this. I wanted a son so badly. And I got you” – Ralph Ineson

“I don’t think I’ve got a dad anymore” – Max Harwood

“You’ve done nothing wrong, Jamie, you never did” – Sarah Lancashire

“I want to be a drag queen. Cause it’s all I ever dream of” – Max Harwood

“And when I close my eyes, it’s all I can see” – Max Harwood

“A drag queen should be feared. You won’t believe the power it gives you” – Richard E. Grant

“Do what you want to do. Be who you want to be” – Richard E. Grant

“You are the bravest person I know. You’re like Beyonce” – Lauren Patel