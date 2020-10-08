‘Fatman’ trailer: Mel Gibson’s powerful dialogues

Advtg.

The ‘Fatman’ trailer has arrived and it shows Mel Gibson as an unconventional Santa Claus.

Saban Films has dropped the first official trailer for Eshom and Ian Nelms’ upcoming action-comedy film ‘Fatman.’

The dark action-comedy features Mel Gibson, as a whole different kind of Santa Claus who is being hunted by a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins).

Advtg.

‘Fatman’ is about a 12-year-old brat who receives a lump of coal in his stocking and decides to hire a trained hitman to kill Chris Cringle aka Santa Claus, whose “business” is in such decline that he’s become bitter, broke, and alcoholic. Due to which, he is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military as he gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against the assassin.

“I’ve come for your head, fatman!” warns Goggins’ assassin in the trailer.

“You think you’re the first?!” shoots back Father Christmas. “You think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly?”

Advtg.

The new trailer for this bizarre and unsettling take on Santa Claus also has gunfights, menacing reindeer, a broken-down sleigh, and gluttonous elves.

Written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, the film also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The Rated-R film is produced by Fortitude International and Mammoth Films.

Advtg.

Fatman arrives in select theaters on November 13, 2020, followed by on-demand and digital four days later.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. I’ve lost my influence” – Mel Gibson

“Maybe it’s time I retired the coat” – Mel Gibson

“You still have it” – Marianne Jean-Baptiste

“Some kids with a deer rifle put two holes in the sleigh, one in me” – Mel Gibson

“All I have is a loathing for a world that’s forgetten” – Mel Gibson

“This is a one-time deal gentlemen” – Mel Gibson

“I’m looking for the fat man” – Walton Goggins

“This is what people actually think of me. Christmas is a farce, I am a joke” – Mel Gibson

“I’m gonna kill some things” – Walton Goggins

“There is a rising number of our youth making poor decisions” – Mel Gibson

“I’ve come for your head fat man” – Walton Goggins

“I think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly” – Mel Gibson