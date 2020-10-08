Advtg.
‘Fatman’ trailer: Mel Gibson’s powerful dialogues

The 'Fatman' trailer has arrived and it shows Mel Gibson as an unconventional Santa Claus.

By Omkar Padte
Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues
Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Saban Films has dropped the first official trailer for Eshom and Ian Nelms’ upcoming action-comedy film ‘Fatman.’

The dark action-comedy features Mel Gibson, as a whole different kind of Santa Claus who is being hunted by a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins).

‘Fatman’ is about a 12-year-old brat who receives a lump of coal in his stocking and decides to hire a trained hitman to kill Chris Cringle aka Santa Claus, whose “business” is in such decline that he’s become bitter, broke, and alcoholic. Due to which, he is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military as he gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against the assassin.

“I’ve come for your head, fatman!” warns Goggins’ assassin in the trailer.

“You think you’re the first?!” shoots back Father Christmas. “You think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly?”

The new trailer for this bizarre and unsettling take on Santa Claus also has gunfights, menacing reindeer, a broken-down sleigh, and gluttonous elves.

Written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, the film also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The Rated-R film is produced by Fortitude International and Mammoth Films.

Fatman arrives in select theaters on November 13, 2020, followed by on-demand and digital four days later.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 1
“I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. I’ve lost my influence” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 2
“Maybe it’s time I retired the coat” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 3
“You still have it” – Marianne Jean-Baptiste
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 4
“Some kids with a deer rifle put two holes in the sleigh, one in me” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 5
“All I have is a loathing for a world that’s forgetten” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 6
“This is a one-time deal gentlemen” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 7
“I’m looking for the fat man” – Walton Goggins
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 8
“This is what people actually think of me. Christmas is a farce, I am a joke” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 9
“I’m gonna kill some things” – Walton Goggins
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 10
“There is a rising number of our youth making poor decisions” – Mel Gibson
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 11
“I’ve come for your head fat man” – Walton Goggins
'Fatman' trailer: Mel Gibson's powerful dialogues 12
“I think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly” – Mel Gibson
