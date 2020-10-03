Advtg.

‘The Witches’ trailer is out now and its awesome.

Anne Hathaway takes on the role of the Grand High Witch in the first trailer for HBO Max’s ‘The Witches’.

The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale that has terrified generations of children. It was originally made by the late Nicolas Roeg in 1990 and featured Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch and Rowan Atkinson as the hotel manager Mr. Stringer.

The two-minute trailer sees Anne Hathaway wield a potion and tell her fellow witches: “Ladies, I have a plan. One drop will transform a child into a mouse, and we will exterminate those brats.”

Set in the 1960s, ‘The Witches’ follows a little boy who accidentally stumbles upon a coven of witches while staying with his grandmother at a sinister hotel, and is transformed into a mouse. The boy must find a way to reverse the spell and stop the witches who want to turn the world’s children into mice.

The Warner Bros remake also stars newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Octavia Spencer, Kristin Chenoweth, Stanley Tucci, along with actor and comedian Chris Rock narrating the trailer.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, ‘The Witches’ will drop on HBO Max on Oct. 22. The film will be released in theaters internationally soon, at an undisclosed date.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“My story begins when I was a young boy” – Chris Rock

“You’ll be comfy here. In your mama’s old room” – Octavia Spencer

“Gramdma was a tough lady with a big heart” – Chris Rock

“And little by little… she brought me out of my sadness’ – Chris Rock

“But there was a dark shadow looming nearby” – Chris Rock

“Witches. They’re real. And they hate children’ – Chris Rock

“What would you do… if there were mice… running all around this hotel?” – Anne Hathaway

“I would call the exterminator” – Stanley Tucci

“You see, girls? He would exterminate those brats” – Anne Hathaway

“They’re here. That means a test is coming” – Octavia Spencer

“One drop will transform a child into a mouse” – Anne Hathaway

“We’ll never let you get away with you filthy, evil plot” – Octavia Spencer