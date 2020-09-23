Home Hollywood Dialogues

Hulu’ Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson’s creepy dialogues

Hulu unveiled the first official trailer for Brannon Braga’s upcoming horror flick, Books of Blood, just in time for Halloween

By Omkar Padte
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues (Pic Courtesy: youtube)
Advtg.

Books of Blood trailer is out now.

Hulu unveiled the first official trailer for Brannon Braga’s upcoming horror flick, Books of Blood, just in time for Halloween.

Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology book series, Books of Blood aims to take audiences on a journey into uncharted territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

Advtg.

Consisting of six books published between 1984-85, Books of Blood merges the supernatural with the occasional fantasy element mixed in, in the process building the psychological horror.

The anthology received rave reviews from critics and readers alike, with legend Stephen King calling Barker the “future of horror.”

The film was initially in talks to be depicted as a series for Hulu, but was later shifted to the movie concept.

Advtg.

Brannon Braga directed the film and served as an executive producer along with Seth MacFarlane, Alana Kleiman, Erica Huggins, Jeff Kwatinetz, Brian Witten, Josh Barry, Adam Simon and Barker himself.

Jason Clark and Joe Micucci produced the film, which was co-executive produced by Mark Miller.

The cast for Books of Blood includes Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Haven), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born) and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Advtg.

Books of Blood premieres on Hulu on October 7.

We have some scary dialogues from the trailer. Check out Books of Blood Dialogues below:

Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 1
“Our subject today is Simon Mc Neil. He’s a self-professed medium.” – Anna Friel
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 2
“He’s almost here” – Rafi Gavron
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 3
“For those of you don’t know, I’ve recently lost my son Miles” – Anna Friel
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 4
“People like Simon like to prey on grief” – Anna Friel
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 5
“I need complete darkness. Or rather they do” – Rafi Gavron
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 6
“I’m not sure where I’m going, but it felt like I was being followed” – Britt Robertson
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 7
“The dead. They are so much closer than you realize” – Rafi Gavron
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 8
“I just have a thing with noises” – Britt Robertson
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 9
“Man, some bad shit happened here” – Andy McQueen
Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 10
“But all stories end here” – Britt Robertson

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous article‘Supergirl’ announces its concluding season
Next articleYash doubles up his daily workout regime as part of prep for KGF2

Related Articles

News

George Clooney walks unassisted after scooter crash

IANS - 0

Actor-director George Clooney arrived here and crossed the airport runway unassisted just a few days after a scooter crash.

Read more
News

George Clooney walks unassisted after scooter crash

IANS - 0

Actor-director George Clooney arrived here and crossed the airport runway unassisted just a few days after a scooter crash.

Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Hulu' Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson's creepy dialogues 11

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai , Sep 23 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram."As they say.. There is...
Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

Tom Cruise officially heading to space with director Doug Liman

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film...

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a suitcase and getting kidnapped, netizens find it hilarious

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video: Helly Shah falling in a...

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her alcohol addiction & fight back...

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film 'Black Rose'

Urvashi Rautela gives a peek into Telugu film ‘Black Rose’

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks