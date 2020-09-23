Hulu’ Books of Blood trailer: Anna Friel and Britt Robertson’s creepy dialogues

Advtg.

Books of Blood trailer is out now.

Hulu unveiled the first official trailer for Brannon Braga’s upcoming horror flick, Books of Blood, just in time for Halloween.

Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology book series, Books of Blood aims to take audiences on a journey into uncharted territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

Consisting of six books published between 1984-85, Books of Blood merges the supernatural with the occasional fantasy element mixed in, in the process building the psychological horror.

The anthology received rave reviews from critics and readers alike, with legend Stephen King calling Barker the “future of horror.”

The film was initially in talks to be depicted as a series for Hulu, but was later shifted to the movie concept.

Brannon Braga directed the film and served as an executive producer along with Seth MacFarlane, Alana Kleiman, Erica Huggins, Jeff Kwatinetz, Brian Witten, Josh Barry, Adam Simon and Barker himself.

Jason Clark and Joe Micucci produced the film, which was co-executive produced by Mark Miller.

The cast for Books of Blood includes Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Haven), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born) and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Books of Blood premieres on Hulu on October 7.

We have some scary dialogues from the trailer. Check out Books of Blood Dialogues below:

“Our subject today is Simon Mc Neil. He’s a self-professed medium.” – Anna Friel

“He’s almost here” – Rafi Gavron

“For those of you don’t know, I’ve recently lost my son Miles” – Anna Friel

“People like Simon like to prey on grief” – Anna Friel

“I need complete darkness. Or rather they do” – Rafi Gavron

“I’m not sure where I’m going, but it felt like I was being followed” – Britt Robertson

“The dead. They are so much closer than you realize” – Rafi Gavron

“I just have a thing with noises” – Britt Robertson

“Man, some bad shit happened here” – Andy McQueen

“But all stories end here” – Britt Robertson