Hulu ‘Happiest Season’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis powerful dialogues

‘Happiest Season’ trailer is out now and it’s already driving the netizens crazy.

Hulu and Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for the upcoming Christmas romantic-comedy featuring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the lead.

‘Happiest Season’ which has an LGBTQ love story at the center of the plot, follows Abby (Kristen Stewart), who plans on proposing to Harper (Davis) at her family holiday party.

Tensions rise when, when Abby discovers that her girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family as gay.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. ‘Happiest Season’ is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

‘Happiest Season’ also stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, and Mary Holland.

The film is directed by Clea DuVall, who also co-wrote the script with Mary Holland.

‘Happiest Season’ will stream online on Hulu from November 25.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“I just woke up thinking about going home with you and got very excited about Christmas” – Kristen Stewart

“I get to go meet the people that made my favorite person” – Kristen Stewart

“Abby, you and Harper have a perfect relationship” – Dan Levy

“She is my person and I really want everyone to know that I don’t want to marry her” – Kristen Stewart

“I’m so excited. I can’t believe I’m finally going to meet everyone” – Kristen Stewart

“There’s something that we should talk about” – Mackenzie Davis

“I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay” – Mackenzie Davis

“So her parents believe their straight daughter brought home her lesbian friend for Christmas” – Dan Levy

“I am scared that if I tell them who I really am… I will lose them” – Mackenzie Davis

“Do you know how painful it’s been to watch the person I love hide me?” – Kristen Stewart

“I am not hiding you. I am hiding me” – Mackenzie Davis

“Everybody’s story is different. Just because Harper isn’t ready doesn’t mean she doesn’t love you” – Dan Levy