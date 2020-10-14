Advtg.
Hollywood Dialogues

‘Jiu Jitsu’ trailer: Nicolas Cage’s powerful dialogues

'Jiu Jitsu' trailer is out now and it boasts Nicolas Cage with a samurai sword

By Omkar Padte
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage fights aliens in the new Sci-Fi film
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage fights aliens in the new Sci-Fi film (Pic Courtesy: grappling insider)
‘Jiu Jitsu’ trailer is out now and it boasts Nicolas Cage with a samurai sword.

Packed with martial arts and alien invaders, the new film is written, produced and directed by Dimitri Logothetis.

In addition to Cage, the cast for ‘Jiu Jitsu’ also includes Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, Juju Chan, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Tony Jaa in key roles.

‘Jiu Jitsu’ is actually based on a comic book of the same name, which was penned by Logothetis along with Jim McGrath. The film comes from Highland Film Group.

The official synopsis for the upcoming action flick reads: “Every six years an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have played by the rules…until now.”

“When Jake Barnes, a celebrated war hero, and master Jiu Jitsu fighter, refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from severe amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad unequipped to fight the merciless intruder who has descended upon the planet.”

“After a brutal alien attack on the military squad, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.”

Director Dimitri Logothetis, who previously collaborated with actor, stuntman, and martial artist Alain Moussi on 2016’s ‘Kickboxer: Vengeance’ had said earlier that ‘Jiu Jitsu’ is sure to satisfy the genre’s fans.

“After we successfully reintroduced the Kickboxer franchise to a new generation of martial arts fans with the sixth and seventh entries in the series, we set out to up the ante with a sci-fi martial arts franchise that could bring the same kind of intensity and longevity to a new arena,” Logothetis said.

“Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world-class martial artists, stuntmen go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma.”

‘Jiu Jitsu’ is set for a theatrical and Digital release on 20th November 2020.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 1
“Must’ve been a pretty bad fool” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 2
“The comet you see in the sky right now, passes over the earth every six years” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 3
“But, when it’s open we get a visitor from a distant galaxy” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 4
“The poet-warrior in the sci-fi sense” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 5
“He comes here… looking for a fight with you. The chosen Jiu Jitsu” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 6
“But if he doesn’t get it… he stays and kills everything” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 7
“Now you are all chosen Jiu Jitsu fighters” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 8
“But as long as you die bravely, no one else will have to” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 9
“He’s crazy… like me” – Nicolas Cage
'Jiu Jitsu' trailer: Nicolas Cage's powerful dialogues 10
“There’s no honor in killing crazy” – Nicolas Cage
