Disney and Marvel have dropped the trailer for WandaVision, the first Disney+ Marvel series during the Primetime Emmy Awards.

By Omkar Padte
Marvel Studios' WandaVision Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's weird dialogues (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
WandaVision Trailer is out now.

Disney and Marvel have dropped a one-minute trailer for the first Disney+ Marvel series during the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The highly anticipated new television series, WandaVision is one of several projects being developed by Marvel Studios for Disney’s streaming service Disney+ and it looks weird.

WandaVision follows the titular superheroes Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living a life of domestic bliss in a weird new monochromatic world that looks like 1950s suburban America.

The trailer shows the new couple who have just moved to a new part of town and meeting new neighbours and are making new friends, including Katherine Hahn who’s a “nosy neighbour”.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp; and Kat Dennings as Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision has earlier been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular,” and that appears to be true in the new trailer.

It is also believed that events from the Marvel show will tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch.

WandaVision is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar in December, though the trailer simply says “coming soon”.

We have some weird dialogues from the trailer. Check out the Dialogues below:

“This is our home now. I want us to fit in.” – Elizabeth Olsen
“Oh, this is going to be a gas!” – Kathryn Hahn
“I think what my wife means to say is that we moved from…” – Paul Bettany
“Is this really happening” – Elizabeth Olsen
“Am I dead?” – Kathryn Hahn
“We are an unusual couple, you know?” – Elizabeth Olsen
“Oh, I don’t think that was ever in question.” – Paul Bettany
