‘Bridgerton’ trailer is out now.
Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming period drama ‘Bridgerton’ and it gives us a closer look at the sexy and edgy spin on the ‘Downton Abbey’ period format.
Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of romance novels of the same name, the new show follows the story of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, the author of the gossip newsletter Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.
“You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you,” she warns in the voiceover as the trailer showcases the series’ stellar cast.
“The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match,” she says, adding “Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it… and share every last detail.”
According to reports, ‘Bridgerton’ is the first of eight that will be created for Netflix by Shonda Rhimes’s production company Shondaland (Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal anyone?)
Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable duke…”
The series also features Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, and more. Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne round out the cast.
‘Bridgerton’ arrives on Netflix on 25th December 2020.
We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below: