Hollywood Dialogues

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues

Netflix released the official trailer for 'Bridgerton' and it gives us a closer look at the sexy and edgy spin on the 'Downton Abbey' period format

By Omkar Padte
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
‘Bridgerton’ trailer is out now.

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming period drama ‘Bridgerton’ and it gives us a closer look at the sexy and edgy spin on the ‘Downton Abbey’ period format.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of romance novels of the same name, the new show follows the story of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, the author of the gossip newsletter Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.

“You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you,” she warns in the voiceover as the trailer showcases the series’ stellar cast.

“The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match,” she says, adding “Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it… and share every last detail.”

According to reports, ‘Bridgerton’ is the first of eight that will be created for Netflix by Shonda Rhimes’s production company Shondaland (Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal anyone?)

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable duke…”

The series also features Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, and more. Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne round out the cast.

‘Bridgerton’ arrives on Netflix on 25th December 2020.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 1
“This one is different. This lists subjects by name” – Claudia Jessie
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 2
“My name is Lady Whistledown. You do not know me and you never shall” – Julie Andrews
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 3
“But be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you”- Julie Andrews
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 4
“The social season is upon us” – Julie Andrews
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 5
“We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match” – Julie Andrews
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 6
“Let it be known… if there’s a scandal… I shall uncover it” – Julie Andrews
Netflix 'Bridgerton' trailer: Julie Andrews powerful dialogues 7
“And share every last detail” – Julie Andrews
