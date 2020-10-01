Home Hollywood Dialogues

The first trailer for Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey starrer 'Holidate' is out now.

By Omkar Padte
Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy flick ‘Holidate’ on Wednesday, and it looks like it could be nearly as good as The Kissing Booth.

The newly released trailer teases one of the most systematic rom-com plots imaginable.

The film revolves around a hopelessly single Sloane (Roberts) who’s “the only single one left” in her family as she turns to Jackson (Bracey) to help her avoid awkward questions from her friends and family. Luke’s character is a perpetually single guy who is tired of being pressured to ‘settle down’.

The official synopsis for ‘Holidate’ hints the same and reads, “Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kid’s table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s ‘holidate’ for every festive occasion throughout the next year.”

Apart from Roberts and Bracey, the rom-com also features Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Bachelor, and Jessica Capshaw.

The film is written by Tiffany Paulsen and has been directed by John Whitesell.

‘Holidate’ will premiere on Netflix on October 28

We have some funny dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 1
“We are right on target for Q3” – Emma Roberts
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 2
“I’m done casually dating on the holidays. There’s too much pressure. It’s ridiculous” – Luke Bracey
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 3
“Try being the only single one in a family” – Emma Roberts
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 4
“I need that for New Year’s. We can be holidates” – Luke Bracey
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 5
“Come on. Friends with benefits never works” – Emma Roberts
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 6
“Let’s make it official. Non-sexual holidates from now on” – Luke Bracey
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 7
“Happy Easter, my little bunnies” – Kristin Chenoweth
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 8
“I want you to find someone who has real potential, not this holiday crap like your aunt” – Frances Fisher
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 9
“She’s gonna die alone in a wheelchair and a diaper” – Frances Fisher
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 10
“Holidate rule number three, ‘Leave no holidate behind'” – Emma Roberts
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 11
“I can’t ‘like him’ like him until I know for sure that he ‘likes me’ likes me” – Emma Roberts
Netflix' Holidate trailer: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey's funny dialogues 12
“Why is everyone so suspicious of a happy single woman?”- Emma Roberts
