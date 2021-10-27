Netflix Korean drama ‘Hellbound’ Dialogues: Yoo Ah-in welcome us to the supernatural world

- Advertisement -

After Squid Game, Korean dramas are already popular and have the set bar high now. Another Korean drama is on the verge of creating and breaking new records.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming South Korean supernatural thriller series, Hellbound.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the dark apocalyptic world set in the series. It shows Park Jungja (played by Kim Shin-rok) celebrates her birthday with her two young children, before a dark figure appears over them to warn her that she will die in five days.

The trailer then shows Jung Jinsu (played by Yoo Ah-in) explaining that the phenomenon is a sign from god as a reminder for humans to “be more righteous”, and that sinners will be punished in hell.

It stars Yoo Ah-in Park Jeong-min , Kim Hyun-joo , Won Jin-ah, Yang Ik-june .

Hellbound is coming on November 19, only on Netflix.

Check out Hellbound Dialogues below:

“The concept of sin exists because humans choose to sin”

“God has found a way to directly show you what hell is like“

“He’s telling us to be more righteous” – Yoo Ah-in

“It’s the fear that will set people free from sin”

“I’d like to welcome you all to the new world” – Yoo Ah-in