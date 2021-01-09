Hollywood Dialogues

Netflix ‘Malcolm and Marie’ trailer: Zendaya and John David Washington powerful dialogues

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama film 'Malcolm and Marie' starring Zendaya and John David Washington

By Omkar Padte
‘Malcolm and Marie’ trailer is out now and it surely seems a visual treat.

The black-and-white film follows a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya), whose relationship is tested when they return home from a movie premiere and await responses from critics, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The official synopsis for ‘Malcolm and Marie’ is as follows: “When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

The film is directed and written by ‘ Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson.

‘Malcolm and Marie’ premieres on Netflix on February 5.

We have some powerful dialogues from ‘Malcolm and Marietrailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“You are by far the most excruciating, difficult, stubbornly obnoxious woman I’ve ever met in my entire life” – John David Washington
“I f**king love you” – John David Washington
“Oh, he’s so sensitive. He’s romantic. Bet he’s sweet, right?” – Zendaya
“Well, I mean, yeah. When he’s not being an emotional f**king terrorist” – Zendaya
“I love the way you see the world, Marie” – John David Washington
“Mystery… The unknown. It’s what supports the tension of a relationship” – Zendaya
“What if there’s someone who loved them better?” – Zendaya
“You know what, Malcolm? I feel like once you know someone’s there for you and once you know they love you, you never actually think of them again” – Zendaya
“It’s not until you’re about to lose someone, that you finally pay attention” – Zendaya
“You want control… because you can’t imagine the reason I’m with you is because I love you” – John David Washington
LATEST UPDATES

