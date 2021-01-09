Netflix ‘Malcolm and Marie’ trailer: Zendaya and John David Washington powerful dialogues

‘Malcolm and Marie’ trailer is out now and it surely seems a visual treat.
Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Malcolm and Marie’ starring Zendaya and John David Washington in the lead.
The black-and-white film follows a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya), whose relationship is tested when they return home from a movie premiere and await responses from critics, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
The official synopsis for ‘Malcolm and Marie’ is as follows: “When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”
The film is directed and written by ‘ Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson.
‘Malcolm and Marie’ premieres on Netflix on February 5.
We have some powerful dialogues from ‘Malcolm and Marie‘ trailer. Check out Dialogues below: