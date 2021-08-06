Adv.

The trailer of the fifth season of Money Heist was released on August 2. The new trailer promises a thrilling season with Professor under the captivity of inspector Alicia Sierra and Lisbon has taken over the charge inside the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist Season 5 is set to release on Netflix on September 3.

The new trailer also features Denver-Stockholm and Rio-Tokyo fighting their issues.

We have some interesting dialogues from the trailer of Money Heist. Check out Money Heist season 5 Dialogues below:

“The stormwater tank has been discovered”– Professor (Alvaro Morte)

“Its possible this is the last time I’ll speak to all of you” – Professor (Alvaro Morte)

“They’ll come out victorious or come out dead” – Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo)

“No father, No plan, No hope” – Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó)

“We’re up against the ropes, but we’re not gonna end up in the morgue” – Lisbon (Itziar Ituño)

“This is our last dance, gordo. Make it a good one” – Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna)

“With me, you’ll find authentic liberation. And if we ever have to pay a price for it, then pay it” – Berlin (Pedro Alonso)