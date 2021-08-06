Money Heist season 5 Dialogues

The trailer of the fifth season of Money Heist was released on August 2. The new trailer promises a thrilling season with Professor under the captivity of inspector Alicia Sierra and Lisbon has taken over the charge inside the Bank of Spain.
The new trailer also features Denver-Stockholm and Rio-Tokyo fighting their issues.