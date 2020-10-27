Netflix ‘Selena: The Series’ powerful dialogues

‘Selena: The Series’ trailer is out now and it gives us a closer look into the life of the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla.
On Monday, Netflix released the full trailer for the upcoming biopic series which will drop during the holiday season.
In the two-minute trailer, actress Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) plays the titular character in various stages of her career, from the early days of her career, as the Quintanilla family works to launch their band with Selena on vocals, Suzette Quintanilla on drums and A.B. Quintanilla on bass until her tragic death at age 23.
“With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement.
‘Selena: The Series’ follows the 1997 Jennifer Lopez-starring hit film which chronicled the singer’s life.
The series is reportedly divided in two parts, with the first part spanning over six hour-long episodes.
‘Selena: The Series’ also stars Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria, and Noemi Gonzalez.
The show debuts premieres December 4 on Netflix.
