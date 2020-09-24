Netflix’ The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer: Victoria Pedretti’s spooky dialogues

Advtg.

The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer is out now and its more creepy and spooky story than Hill House.

Netflix has released a chilling new trailer for the second season of creator Mike Flanagan’s supernatural anthology series on Wednesday.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is Flanagan’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s exquisitely brooding The Haunting of Hill House.

Advtg.

The 2:42 minute trailer is full of unnerving images in which pretty screwed up things happen giving us a glimpse of the spooky gothic love story of the new house and family.

Based on Henry James’ illustrious work The Turn of the Screw, the series follows a young woman to Bly Manor, where she is charged with the care and education of an adolescent brother and sister.

Set in 1980s’ England, the horror show chronicles the tale of inhabitants of Bly Manor, the titular creepy house.

Advtg.

The Haunting of Bly Manor features Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti from The Haunting of Hill House along with T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Amelia Eve (Big Boys Don’t Cry), Benjamin Ainsworth (Flora and Ulysses), Amelie Smith (EastEnders) and Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

The series starts streaming on Netflix on October 9, 2020.

We have some spooky dialogues from the trailer. Check out The Haunting of Bly Manor Dialogues below:

“There you are. Now let’s come up with a story.” – Flora Wingrave

“I know what loss is.” – Victoria Pedretti

“I know what loss is.” – Victoria Pedretti

“It’s going to sound strange, but… I’m having somebody else’s dream” – T’Nia Miller

“I’ve seen things… It’s like I’m in hell” – Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Advtg.