Hollywood Dialogues

Netflix ‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer: George Clooney’s powerful dialogues

Netflix released the official trailer for The Midnight Sky on Tuesday, featuring George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist

By Omkar Padte
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer (Pic Courtesy: cnet)
‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer is out now and it looks stunning.

Netflix released the official trailer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film ‘The Midnight Sky’ on Tuesday, featuring Oscar Winner George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist living in the Arctic.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed 2016 debut novel, Good Morning, Midnight, by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film follows a heavily bearded Clooney as Augustine, a lone scientist posted in the Arctic, who is attempting to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe wipes out the planet.

‘The Revenant’ screenwriter Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen, while Clooney directed and executive produced the film.

The official synopsis for ‘The Midnight Sky’ reads, “This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.”

‘The Midnight Sky’ co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, Demian Bichir, and Caoilinn Springall.

The film premieres December 23 on Netflix.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 1
“Come in, Aether. This is Barbeau Observatory. Are you recieving this?” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 2
“Is anyone out there?” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 3
“This is Aether. Does anyone copy?” – Felicity Jones
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 4
“We’re not receiving anything” – Felicity Jones
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 5
“That puts our last contact with Mission Control at…” – David Oyelowo
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 6
“Why is it so quiet?” – David Oyelowo
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 7
“That’s Aether. It’s a spaceship that we hoped would be our future” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 8
“I have to warn them about the conditions on Earth” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 9
“I don’t know all the details. It started with a mistake” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 10
“There is an antenna that’s stronger than ours. We get to that antenna, they’ll hear us” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 11
“In our galaxy alone, there are billions of stars. Atleast one of them has the potential to support life” – George Clooney
Netflix 'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney's powerful dialogues 12
“Why one person lives a lifetime and another only gets a few years?” – Demian Bichir
