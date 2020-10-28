Netflix ‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer: George Clooney’s powerful dialogues

Advtg.

‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer is out now and it looks stunning.

Netflix released the official trailer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film ‘The Midnight Sky’ on Tuesday, featuring Oscar Winner George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist living in the Arctic.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed 2016 debut novel, Good Morning, Midnight, by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film follows a heavily bearded Clooney as Augustine, a lone scientist posted in the Arctic, who is attempting to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe wipes out the planet.

‘The Revenant’ screenwriter Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen, while Clooney directed and executive produced the film.

The official synopsis for ‘The Midnight Sky’ reads, “This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.”

‘The Midnight Sky’ co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, Demian Bichir, and Caoilinn Springall.

The film premieres December 23 on Netflix.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Come in, Aether. This is Barbeau Observatory. Are you recieving this?” – George Clooney

“Is anyone out there?” – George Clooney

“This is Aether. Does anyone copy?” – Felicity Jones

“We’re not receiving anything” – Felicity Jones

“That puts our last contact with Mission Control at…” – David Oyelowo

“Why is it so quiet?” – David Oyelowo

“That’s Aether. It’s a spaceship that we hoped would be our future” – George Clooney

“I have to warn them about the conditions on Earth” – George Clooney

“I don’t know all the details. It started with a mistake” – George Clooney

“There is an antenna that’s stronger than ours. We get to that antenna, they’ll hear us” – George Clooney

“In our galaxy alone, there are billions of stars. Atleast one of them has the potential to support life” – George Clooney

“Why one person lives a lifetime and another only gets a few years?” – Demian Bichir