Netflix ‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer: George Clooney’s powerful dialogues

‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer is out now and it looks stunning.
Netflix released the official trailer for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film ‘The Midnight Sky’ on Tuesday, featuring Oscar Winner George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist living in the Arctic.
Adapted from the critically acclaimed 2016 debut novel, Good Morning, Midnight, by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film follows a heavily bearded Clooney as Augustine, a lone scientist posted in the Arctic, who is attempting to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe wipes out the planet.
‘The Revenant’ screenwriter Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen, while Clooney directed and executive produced the film.
The official synopsis for ‘The Midnight Sky’ reads, “This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.”
‘The Midnight Sky’ co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Tiffany Boone, Demian Bichir, and Caoilinn Springall.
The film premieres December 23 on Netflix.
We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below: