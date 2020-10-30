Netflix ‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues

‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer is out now and it has a lot more to offer.
Netflix released the official trailer for the romantic drama’s long-awaited second season on Thursday, and it picks up some time after Mel’s abrupt departure.
The two-minute trailer picks up with Alexandra Breckenridge’s Mel Monroe, who returns to the small titular northern California town where she runs into her Season 1 love interest, Jack (Martin Henderson), who is expecting a child with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley).
“Hi Jack,” Mel says in the trailer, when she comes face to face with Jack for the first time.
“I think I’m going to need a little more than, ‘Hi Jack,'” says Jack effortlessly, and exits dramatically casting her aside.
Based on Robyn Carr’s series of novels of the same name, ‘Virgin River’ first debuted on Netflix in December 2019.
The series follows the story of Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe. She is a midwife and a nurse practitioner in the small California town of Virgin River. The character appreciated this change in her life as she wanted to move-on from her past.
‘Virgin River’ stars Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Jenny Cooper as Joey, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Mattheson as Doc, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan.
Season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix.
We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below: