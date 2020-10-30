Advtg.
Hollywood Dialogues

Netflix ‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues

'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer is out now and it has a lot more to offer.

By Omkar Padte
Netflix'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer is out now and it has a lot more to offer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the romantic drama’s long-awaited second season on Thursday, and it picks up some time after Mel’s abrupt departure.

The two-minute trailer picks up with Alexandra Breckenridge’s Mel Monroe, who returns to the small titular northern California town where she runs into her Season 1 love interest, Jack (Martin Henderson), who is expecting a child with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley).

Advtg.

“Hi Jack,” Mel says in the trailer, when she comes face to face with Jack for the first time.

“I think I’m going to need a little more than, ‘Hi Jack,'” says Jack effortlessly, and exits dramatically casting her aside.

Based on Robyn Carr’s series of novels of the same name, ‘Virgin River’ first debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Advtg.

The series follows the story of Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe. She is a midwife and a nurse practitioner in the small California town of Virgin River. The character appreciated this change in her life as she wanted to move-on from her past.

‘Virgin River’ stars Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Jenny Cooper as Joey, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Mattheson as Doc, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan.

Season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix.

Advtg.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 1
“I think I’m gonna need a little more than, ‘Hi, Jack'” – Martin Henderson
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 2
“There’s no escaping the fact that Charmaine, Jack and I are all gonna have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year” – Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 3
“In my experience, when you let something simmer too long, eventually, it’ll boil over” – Tim Mattheson
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 4
“Charmaine wants to be with you” – Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 5
“If I didn’t know better, I’d say you were following me” – Martin Henderson
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 6
“Remind me why we’re sneaking around like a couple of teenagers” – Tim Mattheson
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 7
“I don’t want the whole town talking about us” – Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 8
“I’m finally starting to feel like myself again, and I don’t want any setbacks” – Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 9
“You say you want to move forward, yet you’re not willing to open up” – Martin Henderson
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 10
“You have a chance to move on right now with me” – Martin Henderson

Advtg.
Previous articleElli AvrRam was born in a jacuzzi!
Next articleWhy was Srishti Jain scared of Juhi Parmar on the sets of Hamariwali Good News?

Related Articles

News

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas On The Square’ musical movie to air on Netflix

Omkar Padte - 0
Dolly Parton’s 'Christmas On The Square' is a new movie musical premiering on Netflix on November 22, 2020.
Read more
News

Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan starrer ANDHAGHAARAM Tamil film to release NETFLIX

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix announced the release date of the eagerly-awaited Tamil film, Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutante V Vignarajan.
Read more
News

Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 11

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 12

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 13

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 14

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

Netflix 'Virgin River' Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues 15

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks