Netflix ‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer: Alexandra Breckenridge dialogues

‘Virgin River’ Season 2 trailer is out now and it has a lot more to offer.

Netflix released the official trailer for the romantic drama’s long-awaited second season on Thursday, and it picks up some time after Mel’s abrupt departure.

The two-minute trailer picks up with Alexandra Breckenridge’s Mel Monroe, who returns to the small titular northern California town where she runs into her Season 1 love interest, Jack (Martin Henderson), who is expecting a child with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley).

“Hi Jack,” Mel says in the trailer, when she comes face to face with Jack for the first time.

“I think I’m going to need a little more than, ‘Hi Jack,'” says Jack effortlessly, and exits dramatically casting her aside.

Based on Robyn Carr’s series of novels of the same name, ‘Virgin River’ first debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

The series follows the story of Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe. She is a midwife and a nurse practitioner in the small California town of Virgin River. The character appreciated this change in her life as she wanted to move-on from her past.

‘Virgin River’ stars Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Jenny Cooper as Joey, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Mattheson as Doc, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan.

Season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“I think I’m gonna need a little more than, ‘Hi, Jack'” – Martin Henderson

“There’s no escaping the fact that Charmaine, Jack and I are all gonna have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year” – Alexandra Breckenridge

“In my experience, when you let something simmer too long, eventually, it’ll boil over” – Tim Mattheson

“Charmaine wants to be with you” – Alexandra Breckenridge

“If I didn’t know better, I’d say you were following me” – Martin Henderson

“Remind me why we’re sneaking around like a couple of teenagers” – Tim Mattheson

“I don’t want the whole town talking about us” – Alexandra Breckenridge

“I’m finally starting to feel like myself again, and I don’t want any setbacks” – Alexandra Breckenridge

“You say you want to move forward, yet you’re not willing to open up” – Martin Henderson

“You have a chance to move on right now with me” – Martin Henderson