Hollywood Dialogues

‘Silk Road’ trailer: Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke’s stunning dialogues

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for the upcoming crime thriller film 'Silk Road' featuring Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke in the lead

By Omkar Padte
'Silk Road' trailer: Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke's stunning dialogues (Pic Courtesy: Geektyrant)
‘Silk Road’ trailer has arrived and it looks promising.

Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, the film is based on Rolling Stone’s 2014 article titled ‘Dead End on Silk Road: Internet Crime Kingpin Ross
Ulbricht’s Big Fall’ written by David Kushner and follows the rise and fall of the titular infamous website “that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web,” reports geektyrant.

According to the publication, Robinson plays Ross Ulbricht, a young, idealistic, and driven to succeed person who is the founder of the Internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road, which eventually became a multi-million dollar pipeline for illegal drugs. Jason Clarke takes on the role of Rick Bowden, a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent who goes undercover to take Ulbricht down by any means necessary.

Written and directed by Tiller Russell, the film also stars Katie Aselton, Alexandra Shipp, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Paul Walter Hauser.

‘Silk Road’ will release in select theaters, on digital, and on VOD on February 19, 2021.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“I’ve always wanted to change the world” – Nick Robinson
“Amazon for drugs” – Nick Robinson
“But you can’t buy drugs on the Internet” – Daniel David Stewart
“Using bitcoin… I just made 75 grand in the last 90 minutes baby” – Nick Robinson
“This guy’s the first millenial gangster” – Jason Clarke
“You’re gonna crack this… the old-fashioned way agent potent” – Jimmi Simpson
“Everything they know they learned off the screen… not staring down the barrel of a gun. Experience matters.” – Jason Clarke
“Oh! When you snatch them up… send me a facts” – Jimmi Simpson
“I’m the ones going to bring this brick down” – Jason Clarke
“We get him on conspiracy to commit murder” – Jason Clarke
