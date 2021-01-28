‘Silk Road’ trailer: Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke’s stunning dialogues

‘Silk Road’ trailer has arrived and it looks promising.
Lionsgate has released the official trailer for the upcoming crime thriller film ‘Silk Road’ featuring Nick Robinson and Jason Clarke in the lead.
Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, the film is based on Rolling Stone’s 2014 article titled ‘Dead End on Silk Road: Internet Crime Kingpin Ross
Ulbricht’s Big Fall’ written by David Kushner and follows the rise and fall of the titular infamous website “that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web,” reports geektyrant.
According to the publication, Robinson plays Ross Ulbricht, a young, idealistic, and driven to succeed person who is the founder of the Internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road, which eventually became a multi-million dollar pipeline for illegal drugs. Jason Clarke takes on the role of Rick Bowden, a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent who goes undercover to take Ulbricht down by any means necessary.
Written and directed by Tiller Russell, the film also stars Katie Aselton, Alexandra Shipp, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Paul Walter Hauser.
‘Silk Road’ will release in select theaters, on digital, and on VOD on February 19, 2021.
We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below: