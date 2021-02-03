‘The Nevers’ teaser: Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly’s powerful dialogues

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Nevers’ teaser has arrived and we are loving it.

HBO dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series ‘The Nevers’ featuring a group of supernaturally powered women.

The series credits Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as creator and an executive producer who exited the show back in November 2020 citing personal reasons, with Philippa Goslett (Mary Magdalene, How to Talk to Girls at Parties) replacing him as showrunner, per Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the six-episodes which debut in spring were filmed before Whedon’s departure, while the remaining season being shot under Goslett which have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Set in Victorian-era London, the fantasy series follows a group of people — mostly women — known as the Touched, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities.

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘The Nevers’: “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.”

“They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The ensemble cast also features Olivia Williams, Tom Riley, James Norton, Rochelle Neil, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Viola Prettejohn, Kiran Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Nick Frost, Anna Devlin, Ella Smith, and Ben Chaplin reports Deadline.

‘The Nevers’ premiers on HBO in April and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Being touched is not a defect in character” – Laura Donnelly

“In this war, the cops, the purists, there’s not shortage of people who hate us” – Laura Donnelly

“Mrs. True and I, we’ve come to help with that” – Ann Skelly

“We don’t want more violence” – Zackary Momoh

“Gentlemen. Why don’t we be civil?” – Laura Donnelly

“Horror and fascination go arm in arm” – James Norton

“I take it then that you are yourselves among the afflicted” – Pip Torrens

“We don’t consider ourselves afflicted” – Laura Donnelly

“We’re part of something much bigger. And it requires sacrifice” – Laura Donnelly