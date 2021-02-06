‘The Winter Lake’ trailer: Emma Mackey’s powerful dialogues

‘The Winter Lake’ trailer has arrived.
Epic Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller film ‘The Winter Lake’ and it looks promising.
The coming-of-age horror flick originally premiered at the 2020 Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
The film marks the directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Phil Sheerin and revolves around an unsociable teenager who discovers a dark truth about his neighbors, a father & daughter harboring sinister secrets, per FirstShowing.
The official synopsis for ‘The Winter Lake’ is as follows: “When Holly’s dark secret is uncovered by her new neighbor Tom, they are pulled into a violent battle with her father, who will do anything to keep the secret hidden.”
According to the publication, the dark thriller is written by David Turpin and stars Emma Mackey, Anson Boon, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, and Mark McKenna.
The film is produced by Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde & Anne-Marie Gélinas.
‘The Winter Lake’ is set to release in select theaters on March 5th and VOD on March 9th.
We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below: