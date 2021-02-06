ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Dialogues

‘The Winter Lake’ trailer: Emma Mackey’s powerful dialogues

Epic Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller film 'The Winter Lake' and it looks promising.

By Omkar Padte
'The Winter Lake' trailer: Emma Mackey's powerful dialogues
'The Winter Lake' trailer: Emma Mackey's powerful dialogues (Pic Courtesy: ScreenDaily)
‘The Winter Lake’ trailer has arrived.

The coming-of-age horror flick originally premiered at the 2020 Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film marks the directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Phil Sheerin and revolves around an unsociable teenager who discovers a dark truth about his neighbors, a father & daughter harboring sinister secrets, per FirstShowing.

The official synopsis for ‘The Winter Lake’ is as follows: “When Holly’s dark secret is uncovered by her new neighbor Tom, they are pulled into a violent battle with her father, who will do anything to keep the secret hidden.”

According to the publication, the dark thriller is written by David Turpin and stars Emma Mackey, Anson Boon, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, and Mark McKenna.

The film is produced by Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde & Anne-Marie Gélinas.

‘The Winter Lake’ is set to release in select theaters on March 5th and VOD on March 9th.

We have some powerful dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“We’re going to have to make a go this… being here” – Charlie Murphy
“You don’t have a lot of choice” – Charlie Murphy
“You don’t talk much dear” – Emma Mackey
“Would you like it here? You can see right into my room” – Emma Mackey
“We were perfectly fine where we were until you…” – Charlie Murphy
“There’s an underground river under this whole place and comes back up to the ground” – Emma Mackey
“… and sometimes it fills up and then when it goes back down and sucks things under” – Emma Mackey
“Sometimes I need somebody to talk to” – Emma Mackey
“Sometimes there’s stuff inside you can’t tell anyone” – Emma Mackey
“Do you think she’s actually going to give you something” – Mark McKenna
“I just get worried when she’s out with the lines” – Michael McElhatton
“You don’t have to worry about Tom” – Charlie Murphy
