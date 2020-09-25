Truth Seekers trailer: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s creepy dialogues

Advtg.

Truth Seekers trailer is out now.

Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for the upcoming supernatural comedy-drama series featuring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in lead roles.

Shaun of the Dead stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have teamed up once again doing what they do best in the new series – blending horror with a big dose of comedy.

Advtg.

Truth Seekers follows a bunch of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to “uncover a deadly conspiracy” and film ghost sightings, sharing their adventures on an online channel.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.”

“However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying, and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”

Advtg.

Nick Frost stars in the series as Gus, a Wi-Fi home installation tech with a side gig hunting ghosts. He also hosts his own paranormal investigation series called Truth Seekers on YouTube. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg plays Gus’ rather paranoid boss Dave.

The series also features Emma D’Arcy, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Susie Wokoma and Julian Barratt.

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, who previously starred in Shaun of the Dead, are no strangers when it comes to eliciting laughs and if you love horror comedies, Truth Seekers will likely be right up your alley.

Advtg.

Truth Seekers airs on Amazon Prime on October 30, 2020.

We have some funny and creepy dialogues from the trailer. Check out Dialogues below:

“Gus Roberts, you are my number one installer and who better to train up more Gus Roberts is than Gus Roberts himself” – Simon Pegg

“The last thing I need is some clueless millenial mouth breather cluttering up my van” – Nick Frost

“Elton, I really should have asked you to wait outside” – Simon Pegg

“Hello, we’re here to fix your broadband” – Nick Frost

“Have you ever had a paranormal experience? This is my youtube channel” – Nick Frost

“I don’t want anything to do with ghost ever again” – Samson Kayo

“Oh! I think I’m being chased by ghosts” – Emma D’Arcy

“I saw a smoldering ghost” – Emma D’Arcy

“Something is not right. We need to find out what it is” – Nick Frost

“You’re just scratching the surface. There’s a bigger world out there” – Emma D’Arcy

“Russians, the Chinese… they’re watching me” – Simon Pegg

“I’m not scared anymore’ – Samson Kayo