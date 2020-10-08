Universal Pictures ‘News of the World’ teaser: Tom Hanks powerful dialogues

Advtg.

‘News Of The World’ teaser is out now.

Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser for Tom Hanks-led Western drama ‘News of the World’.

The film is directed by Paul Greengrass, who collaborated with Hanks on 2013’s ‘Captain Phillips,’ while it’s adapted from author Paulette Jiles’ best-selling novel of the same name.

Set in 1870, ‘News Of The World’ follows the cross-country journey of Tom Hanks’ Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a widower and nonfiction storyteller who offers up stories to strangers as he travels around Texas. The Civil War veteran’s journey is suddenly interrupted by an abandoned young girl named Johanna (Helena Zengel) who he’s tasked with returning her to her family.

The official synopsis for ‘News of the World’ reads: “Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.”

“In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.”

“Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.”

The Western adventure film also stars Elizabeth Marvel, Michael Covino, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Christopher Hagen.

‘News of the World’ is currently scheduled to release on December 25th.

We have some powerful dialogues from the teaser. Check out Dialogues below:

“See all those words. Put them all together you have a story” – Tom Hanks

“This little girl is lost. I’m returning her to her surviving family” – Tom Hanks

“Well, you can certainly handle a horse” – Tom Hanks

“She’s not for sale” – Tom Hanks

“The stories on these pages can’t get us home” – Tom Hanks

“You can’t have her and I’m taking her home” – Tom Hanks

“It’s hard to find any way” – Tom Hanks