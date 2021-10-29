15 of Instagram’s highest earning celeb couples

- Advertisement -

From Selena and Chris to Zendaya and Tom, the rumors are rife with potential new couples blossoming every day. But which of our favourite A-list couples stand to earn the most per combined Instagram post?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the celebrity couple with the highest combined potential Instagram earnings, with an estimated $1,066,150 per post! When broken down into individual figures, Kylie not only has the largest number of followers (278 million) of all the celebrities analyzed, but she also could rake in the most with an estimated individual earning of $921,751 per post – a whopping 538% more than her baby daddy Travis Scott ($144,399 per post), and 41% more than her big sis Kendall Jenner ($652,144 per post).

- Advertisement -

If the rumors are true, Selena Gomez and Marvel man Chris Evans could take second place, with combined earnings of $937,452. Despite Selena potentially earning 1.3% less than her fellow pop star Ariana Grande, it is Captain America himself that comes to the rescue to place them in second with estimated $43,289 per post.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez take third – with Ariana potentially carrying both her and her newlywed husband Dalton Gomez with Instagram earrings of $904,409, as the real-estate broker chose to keep his life and Instagram private. This makes the popstar the second highest paid A-lister of the celebrities analyzed, just 1.8% behind Kylie Jenner who takes top spot.

- Advertisement -

Fourth place goes to Justin and Hailey Bieber, with combined $794,846 per post – 15% less than JB’s ex-girlfriend Selena and potential new beau, Chris Evans. With approximate earnings of $667,533 per post, Justin has the fifth highest of all celebs analyzed, and could earn 80% more than his wife, Hailey, if they were to start making a living on the social media platform.

Beyoncé earns more than 94% of celebrity couples collectively

- Advertisement -

Queen B places in fifth despite the lack of her husband’s, Jay Z, Instagram account with a whopping estimated earning of $715,103 – single handedly earning more than 94% of the celebrity couples analyzed!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make top 15

Just making it into the top 15 is Victoria Secret model Gigi Hadid and her boo, Zayn Malik. With Gigi ($233,464) potentially earning 65% more than her popstar boyfriend Zayn ($141,213), the pair still pull in 2% more than Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi ($367,069 combined potential earnings) who place 16th, comfortably putting Zayn and Gigi in the top 15.

In 14th place are sweethearts and ‘Senorita’ singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, with combined potential earnings of $405,761 – 361% more than Cabello’s collaboration partner Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox, who could earn together $87,870 per post.

Name Potential earnings per post $ Partner Potential earnings per post $ Combined potential earnings per post $ Kylie Jenner $921,751 Travis Scott $144,399 $1,066,150 Selena Gomez $894,163 Chris Evans $43,289 $937,452 Ariana Grande $904,409 Dalton Gomez $0 $904,409 Justin Bieber $667,533 Hailey Bieber $127,313 $794,846 Beyoncé $715,103 Jay Z $0 $715,103 Kendall Jenner $652,144 Devin Booker $340 $652,484 Taylor Swift $606,084 Joe Alwyn $3,522 $609,606 Zendaya $364,834 Tom Holland $162,170 $527,004 Kourtney Kardashian $491,163 Travis Barker $19,674 $510,837 Katy Perry $462,258 Orlando Bloom $18,005 $480,263 Top 10 Results

Methodology:

Top10Casinos.com sought to discover the most popular celebrity couple with the highest collective potential earnings on Instagram.

The obtained list of celebrity couples was sourced from multiple articles relating to the most well-known celebrity couples using in-house metrics. Sources can be found here.

Following the establishment of a seed list, each celebrity’s Instagram username was obtained – if neither member of the couple had Instagram or had private accounts they were omitted from the study.

Influencer Marketing Hub was utilized to collect each celebrity’s potential earnings per Instagram post, by inputting their Instagram username into the tool.

The combined earnings of the couples were totaled and ranked in descending order, to thus determine the celebrity couple with the highest potential earnings on Instagram.

The currency was originally collected in USD ($) and rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Data was collected on 28.10.21 and is subject to change.

By utilizing tools such as the Influencer Marketing Hub, Top10Casinos.com now reveals all.

(Data / information as provided by Bethany Surridge at Journalistic.org)