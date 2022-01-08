5 animated movies franchise to binge watch

- Advertisement -

Who doesn’t love a good animation movies? While animation movies are generally targeted at kids, it’s no surprise that they find a fan-base among the adults as well, hence becoming a complete family entertainer.

If you’re a beginner to this genre and don’t know where to start from the vast library of animated movies, here’s a list of 5 franchise animated movies to get you started.

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is an animated media franchise created by comedy writer Todd Durham. Not only does the franchise have four films to its kitty but also an animated TV series. The franchise focuses on the adventures surrounding monsters who reside in a hotel, named Hotel Transylvania, where the monsters can relax and get away from humans due to fear of persecution. Starring Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will see these monsters turning into humans, while humans turn into monsters. The fourth installment is all set to be released on Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

The Incredibles

One of the most loved animated movies, The Incredibles is a story about a superhero couple Bob and Helen Parr, also known as Mr Incredible and Elastigril, who hide their powers in accordance with a government mandate, and attempt to live a quiet suburban life with their three children. Bob’s desire to help people draws the entire family into a confrontation with a vengeful fan-turned-foe. The Incredibles stars the voices of Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter in the lead. In fact, for its Hindi dub, the ‘Mr Incredible’ was voiced by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Toy Story

The first Toy Story was released in 1995 and since then it has become a benchmark of sorts for other animated films. The franchise is much-loved and has found a fan-base in kids as well as adults. The film starred Tom Hanks, as Woody, a pull-string cowboy doll who is Andy’s (the toy’s owner) favourite toy and Tom Allen as Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger action figure and Woody’s rival, who later becomes his best friend. The heartwarming film was one of the first movies that took the animation industry in the direction of computer generated imagery.

Despicable Me

Who doesn’t like minions? And Gru (voiced by Steve Carell)? And ‘Bananas’! Despicable Me is one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time. The franchise began in 2010 and was followed by two sequels Despicable Me 2 (2013) and Despicable Me 3 (2017). It also had two spin-off prequels, many short films, a television special, several video games, and a theme park attraction. The franchise is centred on the life of Gru, a reformed super-villain (who later becomes a father, husband, and secret agent), and his yellow-colored Minions.

Shrek

The list would have been incomplete without mentioning Shrek. The film won the first ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay. In Shrek, several beloved fairytale characters come together in one universe, including Fiona, Robin Hood, Pinocchio, Big Bad Wolf, Sleeping Beauty, and Peter Pan, among others. Shrek franchise has four films, with fans eagerly waiting for the fifth one.