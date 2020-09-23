From Fast and Furious to James Bond these 5 long-running film franchises that we simply cannot get enough of

Advtg.

When it comes to Hollywood, don’t we just love watching our favorite fictional heroes in a prequel or sequel? Well, that’s exactly the charm of franchise films. After all, why should the fandom just stop at one film right?

Cinema has presented us with countless movie franchises that makes us wait for the next film like it’s the most important thing of our lives. Be it sequels, prequels, a spin-off or a reboot, franchises have hooked us to our screens in ways we could have never even have imagined.

So without any further ado, here are five franchises from Fast and Furious to James Bond that you can start watching to experience a journey that’s way longer than one movie.

1) James Bond:

James Bond

24 films over a 58-year legacy with the 25th movie just a few months away. If we were every taking about one of the most-popular movie franchises that makes cinephiles go crazy, James Bond surely has to be at the very top of that list. Be it Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan or the super suave Daniel Craig, a James Bond movie never fails to keep one at the edge of their seat. Far more than just a British secret agent, 007 is all things kickass and classy with chase sequences, evil villains and exotic locations. Don’t we just love watching the man in a dapper suit, coming out of his Aston Martin to sip a Vodka Martini that’s shaken, and not stirred? Oh yes, we do!!! After 5 long years, we will get to see the 25th film in the franchise featuring the beloved Daniel Craig one last time this November as he stars in No Time To Die. Safe to say, the excitement is unreal!



2) Jurassic Park:

While we read about these creatures in our history books, it was the stellar director Steven Spielberg who immersed us in the world of dinosaurs with the 1993 film Jurassic Park that was based on Michael Crichton’s book by the same name. What followed after that were four fabulous films that took us to the prehistoric era of these creatures. Fans of the franchise are in for a treat as Jurassic World: Dominion hits screens next year. With the makers revealing that the film won’t be the final film in the franchise, we can’t wait to see what lies in store with future films.

3) Harry Potter:

When it comes to successful movie franchises, Harry Potter certainly deserves to be a part of the list. Considered by many to be one of the best book series adaptations to the silver screen, actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson enjoy an ever-growing fandom across the world. While each one of us had a certain picture of Hogwarts and our favorite witches and wizards, each of the eight movies left us absolutely spellbound by giving us a cinematic masterpiece.

4) Mission Impossible:

We don’t need an excuse to watch Tom Cruise now do we? Not when he’s playing a spy looking to save the world and certainly not when we’ve got six spectacular movies to just drool over his looks. When it comes to Mission Impossible, nothing seems impossible is the modus operandi of this franchise. Hanging on the side of the tallest building in the world? Easy peasy. Ability to change faces and voices with a mask? Check. Catching all the bad guys in the end? Of course, possible. With the last movie having realized two years back and our terrific Tom aging like fine wine, we’d certainly want Ethan Hunt to save the world one more time.

5) Fast & Furious:

Fast and Furious

If fast cars, high-octane heists and crazy stunts are your thing, look no further than this popular franchise which has spawned short films, a TV series, video games and even a theme park ride. Vin Diesel has been behind the wheel since the original film launched in 2001, with a cast that has included the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and, more recently Jason Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. So keep our heart racing as F9 hits theatres in April 2021.

If you haven’t seen these, pull up your movie marathon socks and start watching today!