Which Halloween celebrity do you love

Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31, and Halloween 2020 will occur on Saturday, October 31.

The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled most of the celebration plans, but celebrities haven’t given up.

Halloween or Hallowe’en, also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide,the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Halloween activities include trick-or-treating (or the related guising and souling), attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories, as well as watching horror films.

Halsey channeled Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride” with a full face of blue makeup and a matching wig.



Halloween queen Vanessa Hudgens

To celebrate people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. On the night of October 31 they celebrated Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.