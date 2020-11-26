Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Advtg.

Thanksgiving is here, and though it has not always been so widely celebrated on the silver screen, it’s the perfect time for streaming some iconic movies.

From cheerful family dramas to unlikely romances, these movies will surely give your spirits a bounce, despite the stress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It celebrates the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

Here are some of the best Thanksgiving movies to feast your eyes upon that are perfectly suitable for your Turkey Day.

1) Planes, Trains, And Automobiles (1987)

Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

The 1987 American comedy film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes is actually an amazing watch on Thanksgiving. The film follows the story of Neal Page (Steve Martin) who is trying to get home for the holidays. The comedy flick also stars John Candy, Laila Robins, Dylan Baker and is dubbed as one of the most famous Thanksgiving movies of all time.

2) Pieces Of April (2003)

Pieces Of April

The 2003 comedy-drama movie stars Katie Holmes, Derek Luke, Sean Hayes, Alison Pill, Oliver Platt, and Patricia Clarkson in the lead. The film follows a young Katie Holmes as April, who hosts her first Thanksgiving dinner for her family in a tiny New York apartment. Things suddenly begin to go wrong as poor April finds herself dragging in neighbors and friends to help her pull off the perfect holiday.

3) You’ve Got Mail (1998)

You’ve Got Mail

Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the lead, the 1998 romantic comedy film is directed by Nora Ephron and is actually set around Thanksgiving. The film follows a struggling boutique bookseller (Ryan) who falls in love with the owner of a quaint little bookshop whom she met online. However, they are unaware that they are actually business rivals.

4) Addams Family Values (1993)

Addams Family Values

The 1993 black comedy film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, will surely be an amazing watch on Thanksgiving. The film stars Christina Ricci, in one of her most famous roles as Wednesday Addams. The film follows the strange Addams family members who try to rescue Uncle Fester from his gold-digging wife who also happens to be a serial killer.

5) Home For The Holidays (1995)

Home For The Holidays

The 1995 comedy-drama film revolves around a woman who reluctantly decides to head back to her family home for the holiday weekend after her life in Chicago falls apart. Directed by Jodie Foster, the film has a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr, Holly Hunter, Anne Bancroft, and Clare Danes.