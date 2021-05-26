Which is your favourite Lee Min-ho K-Drama?

Adv.

One of the top and famous actor in South Korea. His dramas have unique story line and his acting just makes his character stands out so good. He beautifully portrays the character he is given and makes the drama more enjoyable.

Well to all those who like him here is a list of his dramas. He’s got the acting skills, he’s also incredibly handsome and down to earth. In all his dramas his eyes do the talking. Even the writers from his dramas appreciate his dreamy eyes.

If you’re new to the Lee Min-ho bandwagon, here’s a look at best K-Dramas that you should definitely check out.

Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers, the 2009 Korean adaptation of the popular ShÅjo manga of the same name, which tells the story of a high school girl from a working-class family who crosses paths with a group of notoriously wealthy and good-looking young bachelors called F4.

Lee Min Ho plays its leader, Go Jun-pyo, the heir to one of the biggest companies in South Korea. Although hot-tempered and arrogant, he has a warm heart deep inside. He ends up falling in love with Geum Jan-di (Ku Hye Sun) and doing whatever it takes to protect her, even if it means defying his own mother.

Personal Taste

Lee Min Ho starred in Personal Taste alongside Son Ye Jin as his next project. In the romantic comedy, he played the role of Jeon Jin-ho, an architect who had to pretend to be a gay man so he would be allowed to live with Park Gae-in and dig up more information on her ancestral home called Sanggojae.

The Heirs

Based on romance, friendship, school and comedy. Well the story line is mostly that Lee Min ho is studying in abroad and he meets Park Shin Hye there. And when he gets back to Korea he finds out that she is the housekeeper daughter.

City Hunter

Lee Min Ho enjoyed continued popularity when he paired up with Park Min Young for City Hunter the following year. He plays Lee Yoon-sung, an elite IT engineer from MIT, who enters the Blue House with the intention to fulfill his adoptive father’s plan for revenge. He eventually meets and grows feelings for Kim Na-na, a bodyguard, even though he was warned not to fall in love and focus only on his ultimate mission.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

In The Legend of the Blue Sea, where he teamed up with Jun Ji Hyun for a romantic fantasy drama. Lee Min Ho played the role of Heo Joon-jae, a skilled con man who fell in love with a mystical mermaid who traveled across the ocean to find him. The drama is anchored on destiny, reincarnations, and unrequited love.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min Ho played the role of Emperor Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. His new romantic fantasy drama, which tackles time traveling and alternate universes, tells the story a young monarch from the fictional Kingdom of Corea who discovers a magical portal that bridges two parallel worlds. He crosses over to the Republic of Korea in search of a royal traitor, and there, he meets detective Jeong Tae-eul (Kim Go Eun) who’s mysteriously linked to his past.