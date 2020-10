BTS and Jason Derulo – Savage Love Song Lyrics

Advtg.

Song Name – Savage Love

Singers – BTS and Jason Derulo

Check out the song lyrics of Savage Love by BTS and Jason Derulo

Savage love Did somebody, did somebody Break your heart? Lookin’ like an angel But your savage love When you kiss me I know you don’t give two fucks But I still want that…

If I woke up without you I don’t know what I would do Thought I could be single forever ’till I met you Usually don’t be fallin’, be fallin’ fast You gotta way of keeping me comin’ back-to-back I just found out the only reason that you lovin’ me Was to get back at your ex lover, but before you leave Usually I would never, would never even care Baby I know she creepin’, I feel it in the air…

Every night and every day I try to make you stay But your… …

Savage love Did somebody, did somebody Break your heart? Lookin’ like an angel But your savage love When you kiss me I know you don’t give two fucks But I still want that Your savage love Your savage la-la-love Your savage la-la-love You could use me Cuz I still want that……

“Love” is perhaps a momentary array of emotions It all comes with conditions – what do I love? “Eternity” is perhaps a sandcastle Collapsing weakly/helplessly before a calm wave…

Every night, every day I’m swept away by the waves Don’t know what I’m thinking Can’t get you outta my head Whether I am afraid of is you or then I want to love like fire, you right now…

Every night and every day I try to make you stay But your……

Savage love Did somebody, did somebody Break your heart? Lookin’ like an angel But your savage love But when you kiss me I know you don’t give two fucks But I still want that Your savage love Your savage la-la-love Your savage la-la-love You could use me Cos I still want that your savage love…

Your savage la-la-love Your savage la-la-love You could use me Baby……

Savage love Did somebody, did somebody Break your heart? Lookin’ like an angel But your savage love But when you kiss me I know you don’t give two fucks But I still want that…

Your savage love (savage love) Your savage la-la-love Your savage la-la-love Girl, you could use me…

Cuz I still want that Your savage love…