Do Ghoont song lyrics starring Nia Sharma

Check out the song lyrics of Do Ghoont starring Nia Sharma

Do Ghoont Do Ghoont

Haan Do Ghoont

Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Ho Do Ghoont

Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Baalma Re Zaalima

Are Are Are Are

Aag Paani Mein Laga De Zara Si

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Ho Do Ghoont

Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Is Khel Ka Is Mel Ka

Aaye Mazaa Khaak Aise

Tadpe Jiya Aise Mera

Bulbul Koi Qaid Jaise

Is Khel Ka Is Mel Ka

Aaye Mazaa Khaak Aise

Tadpe Jiya Aise Mera

Bulbul Koi Qaid Jaise

Sohneya Ve Ranjheya

Are Are Are Are Are Are

Ek Baar Haan Ek Baar

Ek Baar Pehra Hata De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Haan Do Ghoont

Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Gaaungi Re Naachungi Re

Tere Liye Aaj Se Main

Aaye Sharam Lekin Balam

Mar Jaaungi Laaj Se Main

Gaaungi Re Naachungi Re

Tere Liye Aaj Se Main

Aaye Sharam Lekin Balam

Mar Jaaunig Laaj Se Main

Baalma Re Zaalima

Are Are Are Are

Laaj Ka Ye Ghonghat Hata De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya

Haan Do Ghoont

Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharaabi

Dekh Phir Hota Hai Kya