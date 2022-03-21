Miley Cyrus – Attention Song Lyrics

- Advertisement -

Song – Attention

Singer – Miley Cyrus

Check out Attention Song Lyrics by Miley Cyrus

Go, b**ch, go!

- Advertisement -

{Verse}

Attention, attention

I need attention

Can I have your attention?

You got questions?

I need answers

Wrong answers only!

And did I mention?

I need attention

Attention, attention

I need attention

I need attention

Attention, attention

You got questions?

I need answers

Wrong answers only, wrong answers only, wrong answers only!

Did I mention?

I need attention

Attention, attention

Go, b**ch, go!