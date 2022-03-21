Miley Cyrus – Attention Song Lyrics

- Advertisement -
Song – Attention
Singer – Miley Cyrus
Check out Attention Song Lyrics by Miley Cyrus
Go, b**ch, go!
- Advertisement -
{Verse}
Attention, attention
I need attention
Can I have your attention?
You got questions?
I need answers
Wrong answers only!
And did I mention?
I need attention
Attention, attention
I need attention
I need attention
Attention, attention
You got questions?
I need answers
Wrong answers only, wrong answers only, wrong answers only!
Did I mention?
I need attention
Attention, attention
Go, b**ch, go!
- Advertisement -