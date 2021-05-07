5 songs to dedicate to your mother this Mother’s Day!

Adv.

If there is anyone on the planet who comes close to being a superhuman, it’s our mother. Now more than ever, we want to display how much we love and appreciate our mother for all endless love and support they’ve blessed us with. When words fall short, music comes to rescue! Here are 5 curated songs that may perfectly express those heartfelt feelings in the form of a beautiful song dedication to the most important woman in our lives.

Taking Mother’s Day celebrations one step further, Vh1 India is spreading the mommy love with a series of interactive sessions between the country’s homegrown indie artists and their mothers! Labeled ‘Vh1 Mom Talkies’, the quirky videos will capture the adorable chemistry between stellar artists like Nikhita Gandhi, Komorebi, Kreon, Avanti Nagral and Natania and their doting mothers.

Beautiful songs to dedicate to your mom and shower her with love this Mother’s Day!

Mother by Kacey Musgraves

Country musician Kacey Musgraves depicted the pain of being separated from family flawlessly in this earnest track. She found the unexpected inspiration to write the emotive song when she received an unexpected text from her mom. From the authentic lyrics to the picturesque music video, this song is a sweet surprise your mum will definitely love.

Mom by Meghan Trainor

Who better to have as a best friend than your mom? Meghan Trainor’s song doubles up as a Mother’s Day song card, expressing all your love in the form of an upbeat track about bomb moms! Furthermore, the homemade music video captures snippets of Meghan’s childhood, right from her birth to her dance around as a gleeful toddler!

The Best Day by Taylor Swift

Back in the early days of her career, Taylor Swift released this sweet number talking about her close relationship with her mother. The harmonious song describes a memorable day the popstar spent with her mom along with all the wonderful ways in which her mum impacted her life. Adding to the cuteness, the music video that followed captured a montage of adorable moments of tiny Taylor with her mom!

Maa from Taare Zameen Par

Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful voice in this moving song is unforgettable. Depicting the heartbreaking feelings a young boy was experiencing when separated from his mother, this rousing track is bound to leave a tear in your eye.

Tareefan by Nikhita Gandhi

Tareefan was originally a party anthem, but Nikhita Gandhi’s nightingale voice completely transformed the track into a calming, melodious number. The soulful lyrics of the song are the perfect compliment to our mothers, who deserve all the appreciation in the world! If your mother loves Bollywood, this emotional record will definitely put a smile on her face.