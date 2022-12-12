scorecardresearch
A souvenir from India! Singer Tulsi Kumar takes KiDi on shopping and gifts him a Lungi at the airport after the shoot of their upcoming single Shut Up

Tulsi Kumar and KiDi are all geared up for 'Shut Up'

By Glamsham Editorial
While Tulsi Kumar and KiDi are all geared up for ‘Shut Up’, the duo were seen doing some impromptu shopping in Kerala after their shoot.

As the song has an Indian touch to it and marks Tulsi Kumar’s first international collaboration, the Indian sensation took the Ghanaian guest for an impromptu shopping trip at the Kerala Airport post the song shoot.

KiDi was so intrigued by the Indian culture during the shoot that in order to give him a souvenir from India, Tulsi took him on a quick shopping trip before their departure to Mumbai.

The song was shot in just 2 days with extremely tight schedules and no time to prepare much. While they were shooting for the song, KiDi came across South Indian culture and was highly intrigued by the Lungi. He was tempted to try it on and we love how Tulsi is encouraging him to try the traditional piece of clothing. The Ghanaian artist is said to have a lot of love and respect towards Indian culture and the video shows he was very fascinated and was enjoying himself.

Indian music sensation Tulsi Kumar and Ghanaian artist KiDi recently released th first look of ‘Shut Up’ and we can’t wait for the full song. A perfect blend of Afro and Indian music, this craziest fusion of the year is set to release on 17th December, 2022.

