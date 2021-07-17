Aastha Gill says this is a golden time for all musical artistes

Adv.

Singer Aastha Gill says she feels blessed to be part of an era where independent music has grown and is still gaining momentum. Aastha rose to fame with her collaborative works with Badshah such as “DJ Waley babu” and “Paani paani”, besides hits like “Buzz” or “Naagin” with Akasa among others.

“Our audience’s taste has evolved and people know what is going on worldwide. They know what sounds are in. People know how music is made. So, many people are learning that. I think this time that we have, I feel very blessed to be a part of this era where the indie scene has grown in India and I am a part of it,” said Aastha.

She added: “I wake up and I realise that I am blessed. There was a time when I used to listen to Alisha Chinai and the band Viva. Now I am here. At times it is difficult for me to believe that I have made it. But yes, this is a golden time for all artistes and everyone is doing their kind of work. I respect all Indian artistes who are putting out their flavour.”

Aastha will soon be seen in participating in the adventure reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11, which will air on Colors.