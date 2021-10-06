Adele announces her first song in six years – 'Easy On Me'

- Advertisement -

New York, Oct 6 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Adele has announced her first single in almost six years. She took to social media on Tuesday to say that she will release ‘Easy on Me’ on October 15, reports Variety.com.

She posted on Instagram a black-and-white video with a piano melody. “Easy On Me – October 15,” she wrote. It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album — the first after 2015.

When Adele released her third album titled ’25’ in 2015, it became the year’s best-selling album, and broke first-week sales records in a number of markets, including the UK and the US.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is one of the world’s best-selling music artistes, with sales of over 120 million records under her belt. Her debut album ’19’ was released in 2008.

By 2014, Adele was regarded as a British cultural icon, with young adults from overseas naming her among a group of people whom they most associated with UK culture, which included William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth II, David Beckham, J.K. Rowling, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin, and Elton John.

–IANS

