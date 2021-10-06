HomeMusicNews

Adele announces new music after six years

Adele has announced she will be releasing new music in almost six years, she will be releasing her new single 'Easy on Me' on October 15.

By Glamsham Bureau
Adele announces new music after six years
Adele _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Adele has announced she will be releasing new music in almost six years. On Tuesday, Adele announced on social media she will be releasing her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on October 15.

She posted on Instagram a black and white video with a piano melody. “Easy On Me – October 15,” she wrote.

- Advertisement -

It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album after 2015. She released her third album titled ’25’ that became the year’s best-selling album and broke first-week sales records in a number of markets, including the UK and the US.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an English singer and songwriter. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artistes, with sales of over 120 million records. Her debut album ’19’ was released in 2008.

- Advertisement -

In 2014, Adele was regarded as a British cultural icon, with young adults from abroad naming her among a group of people whom they most associated with UK culture, which included William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth II, David Beckham, J.K. Rowling, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin, and Elton John.

- Advertisement -
Source@adele
Previous articleNushrratt Bharuccha injured on sets of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'
Next articleBigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash entertain the housemates and Bigg Boss as she calls Bigg Boss as her baby
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,899FansLike
44,370FollowersFollow
6,291FollowersFollow
57,525FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv