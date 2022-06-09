After Ishq Bezubaan, more projects are aligned for Shikha Kalra

- Advertisement -

Tanmay Ssingh and Hiba Nawab come up as a fresh pair in Shikha Kalra’s new single Ishq Bezubaan. Real estate consultant turned producer Shikha Kalra in collaboration with Asees Kaur and T-Series has presented a soulful song Ishq Bezubaan.

The song was released in the previous month on the digital platform. Since then, it is making the digital platform audience crazy with its soulful lyrics. Ishq bezubaan is sung by Asees Kaur and Harshdeep Ratan.

True to its tagline, words don’t matter when the love is true, the song Ishq bezubaan depicts it beautifully. Tanmay Ssingh had debuted with Sayonee. Recently he was seen in Pathar Wargi with Hina Khan. Now he is seen in Ishq Bezubaan with Hiba Nawab.

The song has a story from the flashback which revolves around a beautiful girl and a joyful handsome boy who is deaf and dumb. They both fall in love. Despite of her family, she chooses the boy as her life partner. This cute yet heart-touching love story is a fresh sprinkle to today’s generation, where true love has been lost. In the glitz and glamour world, some of us are still searching for this love story. Ishq Bezubaan is that fresh sprinkle for today’s generation who is somewhere lost with the outer beauty.

Shikha Kalra quoted the fresh pair of Tanmay and Hiba and melodious voice of Asees Kaur and Harshdeep is a blessing to this song. I am really thankful to the cast and crew and T-Series for all the support. The song has come up beautifully, the way we had thought about it. I am really looking forward to produce more content driven videos and films. Shikha Kalra further added I have already locked more than 15 music videos and two films which will go on floor from June onwards.

Under the banner of D&T productions Pvt Ltd, Ishq bezubaan is produced by Shikha Kalra. The song is released by T-Series.